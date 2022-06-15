Today's Top Stories
Saturdays NYC's All-Terrain Lineup Is on Sale over at Huckberry

Made for adventure, Saturdays' All-Terrain apparel brings the brand's signature style to the outdoors.

By Will Porter
guy in tank top
Saturdays NYC

Born in New York City, Saturdays NYC is a surf brand that we'd probably have to consider to be more surf-adjacent. It's not that people don't surf in NYC — it's actually super common to see dozens of surfers at Queens' Rockaway Beach all summer.

But honestly, the Big Apple isn't the first place (or 20th place) you think of when you think of surfing. While this may leave actual surfers giving Saturdays the stink eye, it actually makes surf culture accessible for the rest of us. Not only has Saturdays brought surf culture to the concrete jungle, but it has also made a (somewhat surprisingly) fantastic line of high-end running/outdoor gear called All-Terrain. Right now, you can pick up a handful of pieces from its All-Terrain collection at Huckberry for a rare discount.

Huckberry
All Terrain Lightweight Short Sleeve Shirt
Saturdays NYC huckberry.com
SAVE NOW
Huckberry
All Terrain Active Short
Saturdays NYC huckberry.com
SAVE NOW
Huckberry
All Terrain Anorak
Saturdays NYC huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

The tee (and tank) are made from a performance wool-poly blend, while the shorts feature four-way stretch and the packable anorak is made from easy-wearing water-repellent nylon. Whether you go for the whole set or just one piece, you can't go wrong.

SAVE NOW

