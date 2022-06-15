Saturdays NYC's All-Terrain Lineup Is on Sale over at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Born in New York City, Saturdays NYC is a surf brand that we'd probably have to consider to be more surf-adjacent. It's not that people don't surf in NYC — it's actually super common to see dozens of surfers at Queens' Rockaway Beach all summer.
But honestly, the Big Apple isn't the first place (or 20th place) you think of when you think of surfing. While this may leave actual surfers giving Saturdays the stink eye, it actually makes surf culture accessible for the rest of us. Not only has Saturdays brought surf culture to the concrete jungle, but it has also made a (somewhat surprisingly) fantastic line of high-end running/outdoor gear called All-Terrain. Right now, you can pick up a handful of pieces from its All-Terrain collection at Huckberry for a rare discount.
The tee (and tank) are made from a performance wool-poly blend, while the shorts feature four-way stretch and the packable anorak is made from easy-wearing water-repellent nylon. Whether you go for the whole set or just one piece, you can't go wrong.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$125 $62 (50% OFF)
Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.
$499 $613 (19% OFF)
Not only does this deal score you our pick for the best upgraded pizza oven you can buy for your home, but it also comes with all the accessories you need to get started on your pie-making journey.
$429 $330 (23% OFF)
Perhaps the best all-around pair of adjustable dumbbells on the market today, Bowflex's 552s offer a range of 5-52.5 pounds each, making them an incredibly versatile space-saving addition to any home gym.
$429 $200 (53% OFF)
From one of our favorite kitchen brands, this cast-iron pan is designed to replace an entire set, allowing you to saute, fry, braise and even steam. And while performance is certainly its best quality, it also looks great in all five colorways.
$179 $143 (20% OFF)
Get rare savings on the perfect Sonos for summer. This portable speaker is waterproof, has 10-hour battery life and can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Whether you're headed to the beach or just whipping up some barbecue in the backyard, you need this speaker.
$179 $130 (27% OFF)
This is by far the lowest price we've ever seen Apple's TV 4K. And with it, you can access all your favorite streaming services in booming Dolby Atmos sound, 4K HDR quality and it has Siri compatibility.
$2,500 $1,597 (36% OFF)
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy, period, this LG is at perhaps the lowest price we've ever seen. And that makes this a deal not to skip if you're looking to upgrade your home theater.
$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE OUTDOOR)
Named after Lodge's original factory, this advanced take on the brand's signature product — the cast iron skillet — is 25 percent lighter than its siblings and still performs just as well.
$64 $45 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best gym shorts around, Ten Thousand's Interval Short rarely goes on sale and definitely won't stay in stock for very long. If you want to kick your fitness into high gear, pop these shorts on and hit the gym hard.
$65 $52 (20% OFF)
One of the best Father's Day gifts around, this decanter is crafted from 100 percent lead-free handblown glass and features an outdoors-inspired topographical mountain model at its base. Get this for your dad and he's sure to be floored.
$900 $800 (11% OFF)
When it comes to pellet smokers, they just don't get much better than Traeger. This one also offers WiFi connectivity for greater convenience and control, and it functions as a 6-in-1 device — working as a smoker, baker, roaster, brasier and so much more. It's also perfect for Father's Day.
$300 $220 (29% OFF)
Designed around convenience, simplicity and ergonomics, OXO Good Grips is responsible for producing some truly handy and handsome kitchen gear, including the brand's lauded coffee-focused devices. This bundles two of OXO's best for one low price.
$2,336 $2,011 (15% OFF)
Knoll makes some of the most iconic midcentury modern furniture available, including this handsome and timeless armchair. And right now, all of it can be had for 15 percent off, making this a rare sale not to miss.
$2,765 $2,395 (13% OFF)
If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality. The Father's Day bundle comes with a Hydrow machine plus $370-worth of accessories, including yoga blocks and resistance bands.
$128 $79 (38% OFF)
These stretchy, water-repellent ripstop joggers are ideal for cool morning runs or trips to the gym. They have zippered cuffs for easy on-and-off, reflective details and three pockets to hold your stuff.
$80 $58 (30% OFF)
Fellas, you need some white sneakers for summer. These are an iconic silhouette spruced up a bit with longer lasting soles and comfy insoles, making for a perfect callback to the OG Chucks of the 70s.
$179 $143 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY20)
This recreation of a 1979 Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.
$149 $103 (31% OFF IN CART)
Whether you're looking to get a new putter to complete your set or just want a spare for passing time in the office, you need to check this one out from Stix. It's simple, affordable and putts like a dream.
$449 $359 (20% OFF)
We all need a navy blue suit, and this ultra-affordable one from Indochino fits the bill. Made from a twill that calls back to riding and military suits of the early 20th century, this will never go out of style.
$599 $499 (17% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.