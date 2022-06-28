Need a New Duffel? Shop This One From Barbour at a Discount

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Known for their classic waxed jackets, Barbour is a name that's been in the biz for a long time — as in well over 100 years. Founded in 1894, the U.K.-based brand is a beacon of quality and luxury in the men's fashion world, boasting everything from durable outerwear to timeless luggage. Right now, you can get one of Barbour's beautifully made duffel bags at a rare discount of 20 percent or $50 off.
The brand's Wax Holdall Duffel Bag has a capacity of 58 liters, which is big enough for a weekend or longer travel. The bag is made of the brand's signature waxed cotton that's weather-resistant and has elegant touches of leather and brass. Like any good duffel, it comes with a handle and a detachable shoulder strap. Plus, it has two internal pockets for keeping everything organized.
All in all, it's a quality bag from a reputable brand that would be great for travel, whether long- or short-term. And it doesn't hurt that it's easy on the eyes (and wallet) as well.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$118 $89 (25% OFF)
Crafted from 100% Japanese cotton, this lightweight, breathable, stylish and playful t-shirt is perfect for the warmer months. And it definitely doesn't hurt that its super soft, as well.
$500 $400 (20% OFF)
This Dyson stick vacuum has the word "absolute" in its name because, well, it's meant to conquer just about any job you can throw at it with its versatility, maneuverability, spacious bin and suction that won't drop even when the battery is getting low.
$150 $105 (30% OFF)
An outstanding evolution on a time-tested, fan-favorite daily runner, this version of Nike's Air Zoom Vomero includes responsive ZoomX foam cushioning for even better comfort and energy return.
$2,299 $1,959 (15% OFF)
For most of us, the couch isn't the centerpiece of the room but it is the piece of furniture that's used most. As such, we prefer something that's a joy to relax upon, like this chaise sectional sofa from Castlery with its gentle contours and plush cushions.
$120 $102 (15% OFF)
Our pick for the best overall soft cooler, this dude comes in 12, 20, 30 and 40 can varieties and can keep its contents cold for literal days at a time. If you don't already own a top-notch soft cooler, don't waste your time with others — get this one.
$128 $90 (30% OFF)
Lightweight and breathable enough for summer wear but dressed-up enough that you don't look like you just came from the beach, this short-sleeved button-down is a great addition to any wardrobe.
$911 $669 (27% OFF)
One of the best-selling pellet grills from one of the best brands currently available, this three-tiered 8-in-1 grill is a backyard powerhouse, just as its name suggests. This pack also scores you grilling tools, a robe, a rain cover and more.
$45 $36 (20% OFF)
A three-pack of unique Sichuan sauces from the internet's favorite chili sauce brand, this is the perfect addition to any kitchen — especially those occupied by gourmands interested in culinary odysseys.
$145 $116 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best-looking commuter helmet, this handsome lid has a lot more going for it than just its sharp appearance — including a brain-saving built-in MIPS protective system, a magnetic light for better visibility, a hidden Poplock and more.
$220 $130 (41% OFF)
Knives are undoubtedly the most important kitchen tools anyone can own, regardless of your culinary hopes and dreams. These, which come from award-winning brand Global, offer Japanese chef-approved levels of precision, durability, reliability and long-lastingness.
$295 $177 (40% OFF)
This elevated take on the iconic Levi's trucker jacket is a one-to-one replication of an archival Orange Tab jacket, complete with a larger collar and 100% cotton material.
From one of our favorite travel mug brands, this cup is a small convenience that can make a big difference in your morning commute. It won't spill, and it's narrow enough for any cup holders you might encounter.
$279 $209 (25%)
This chair made the list of our best office chairs as the smart spend. It has adjustable lumbar support and comes with a pretty solid warranty. Plus, it's an even smarter spend at 25% off.
$110 $66 (40%)
With design inspiration taken from 1970s concept cars, these retro sneakers are effortlessly cool and comfortable. And the current discount makes them a fun, fashionable choice for a budget.
$350 $212 (40%)
At the cheapest price we've ever seen them, these headphones from Beats are a winning purchase. The level of noise cancellation automatically adjusts to match your environment and they easily pair with Apple devices.
$289 $275 (5% OFF)
This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.
$230 $140 (39% OFF)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$165 $123 (25% OFF)
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.
$100 $72 (28% OFF)
Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.
$125 $62 (50% OFF)
Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.