Need a New Duffel? Shop This One From Barbour at a Discount

Known for their classic waxed jackets, Barbour is a name that's been in the biz for a long time — as in well over 100 years. Founded in 1894, the U.K.-based brand is a beacon of quality and luxury in the men's fashion world, boasting everything from durable outerwear to timeless luggage. Right now, you can get one of Barbour's beautifully made duffel bags at a rare discount of 20 percent or $50 off.

The brand's Wax Holdall Duffel Bag has a capacity of 58 liters, which is big enough for a weekend or longer travel. The bag is made of the brand's signature waxed cotton that's weather-resistant and has elegant touches of leather and brass. Like any good duffel, it comes with a handle and a detachable shoulder strap. Plus, it has two internal pockets for keeping everything organized.

All in all, it's a quality bag from a reputable brand that would be great for travel, whether long- or short-term. And it doesn't hurt that it's easy on the eyes (and wallet) as well.

