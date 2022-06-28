Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a New Duffel? Shop This One From Barbour at a Discount

Score $50 off this rugged waxed cotton duffel from an iconic and historic brand.

By Grace Cooper
duffel bag
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Known for their classic waxed jackets, Barbour is a name that's been in the biz for a long time — as in well over 100 years. Founded in 1894, the U.K.-based brand is a beacon of quality and luxury in the men's fashion world, boasting everything from durable outerwear to timeless luggage. Right now, you can get one of Barbour's beautifully made duffel bags at a rare discount of 20 percent or $50 off.

Barbour Wax Holdall Duffel Bag
Barbour backcountry.com
$249.00
SAVE NOW

The brand's Wax Holdall Duffel Bag has a capacity of 58 liters, which is big enough for a weekend or longer travel. The bag is made of the brand's signature waxed cotton that's weather-resistant and has elegant touches of leather and brass. Like any good duffel, it comes with a handle and a detachable shoulder strap. Plus, it has two internal pockets for keeping everything organized.

All in all, it's a quality bag from a reputable brand that would be great for travel, whether long- or short-term. And it doesn't hurt that it's easy on the eyes (and wallet) as well.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Duffle Bags for Quick Getaways
13 Crossbody Bags for Men
The 10 Best Rugged Travel Duffels

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Todd Snyder Issued By: Japanese Nautical Striped Short Sleeve Tee
Todd Snyder Issued By: Japanese Nautical Striped Short Sleeve Tee
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$118 $89 (25% OFF)

Crafted from 100% Japanese cotton, this lightweight, breathable, stylish and playful t-shirt is perfect for the warmer months. And it definitely doesn't hurt that its super soft, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BASICS T-SHIRTS

Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson stick vacuum has the word "absolute" in its name because, well, it's meant to conquer just about any job you can throw at it with its versatility, maneuverability, spacious bin and suction that won't drop even when the battery is getting low.

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $105 (30% OFF)

An outstanding evolution on a time-tested, fan-favorite daily runner, this version of Nike's Air Zoom Vomero includes responsive ZoomX foam cushioning for even better comfort and energy return.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery castlery.com
SAVE NOW

$2,299 $1,959 (15% OFF)

For most of us, the couch isn't the centerpiece of the room but it is the piece of furniture that's used most. As such, we prefer something that's a joy to relax upon, like this chaise sectional sofa from Castlery with its gentle contours and plush cushions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS AND COUCHES

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rtic.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $102 (15% OFF)

Our pick for the best overall soft cooler, this dude comes in 12, 20, 30 and 40 can varieties and can keep its contents cold for literal days at a time. If you don't already own a top-notch soft cooler, don't waste your time with others — get this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Taylor Stitch The Short Sleeve Western
Taylor Stitch The Short Sleeve Western
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF)

Lightweight and breathable enough for summer wear but dressed-up enough that you don't look like you just came from the beach, this short-sleeved button-down is a great addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVED COLLARED SHIRTS

Z Grills Powerhouse 10002B2E
Z Grills Powerhouse 10002B2E
Z Grills zgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$911 $669 (27% OFF)

One of the best-selling pellet grills from one of the best brands currently available, this three-tiered 8-in-1 grill is a backyard powerhouse, just as its name suggests. This pack also scores you grilling tools, a robe, a rain cover and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Fly by Jing Triple Threat Sichuan Sauces
Fly by Jing Triple Threat Sichuan Sauces
Fly by Jing flybyjing.com
SAVE NOW

$45 $36 (20% OFF)

A three-pack of unique Sichuan sauces from the internet's favorite chili sauce brand, this is the perfect addition to any kitchen — especially those occupied by gourmands interested in culinary odysseys.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOT SAUCES

Thousand Chapter MIPS Helmet
Thousand Chapter MIPS Helmet
Thousand explorethousand.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $116 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best-looking commuter helmet, this handsome lid has a lot more going for it than just its sharp appearance — including a brain-saving built-in MIPS protective system, a magnetic light for better visibility, a hidden Poplock and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE HELMETS

Global Classic Knife 2-Piece Chef's Set
Global Classic Knife 2-Piece Chef's Set
Global williams-sonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$220 $130 (41% OFF)

Knives are undoubtedly the most important kitchen tools anyone can own, regardless of your culinary hopes and dreams. These, which come from award-winning brand Global, offer Japanese chef-approved levels of precision, durability, reliability and long-lastingness.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Levi's Orange Tab Trucker Jacket
Levi's Orange Tab Trucker Jacket
Levi's Vintage Clothing levi.com
SHOP NOW

$295 $177 (40% OFF)

This elevated take on the iconic Levi's trucker jacket is a one-to-one replication of an archival Orange Tab jacket, complete with a larger collar and 100% cotton material.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $22 (28%)

From one of our favorite travel mug brands, this cup is a small convenience that can make a big difference in your morning commute. It won't spill, and it's narrow enough for any cup holders you might encounter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $209 (25%)

This chair made the list of our best office chairs as the smart spend. It has adjustable lumbar support and comes with a pretty solid warranty. Plus, it's an even smarter spend at 25% off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

New Balance XC72 Sneakers
New Balance XC72 Sneakers
New Balance shopbop.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40%)

With design inspiration taken from 1970s concept cars, these retro sneakers are effortlessly cool and comfortable. And the current discount makes them a fun, fashionable choice for a budget.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $212 (40%)

At the cheapest price we've ever seen them, these headphones from Beats are a winning purchase. The level of noise cancellation automatically adjusts to match your environment and they easily pair with Apple devices.

READ MORE ABOUT NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos monos.com
SHOP NOW

$289 $275 (5% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds
Jabra woot.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $140 (39% OFF)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon rei.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $123 (25% OFF)

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Delta Cycle & Home amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $72 (28% OFF)

Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE STORAGE

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $62 (50% OFF)

Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAINING SHORTS


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
There Are Some Epic Menswear Deals Going Right Now
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on Todd Snyder's Huge Sale Section
Save Up to 60% at Wayfair's Giant Furniture Sale
Save 30% on Castlery's Designer Home Furniture
Save 15% on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best 4th of July Patio Furniture Sales
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online