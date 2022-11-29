Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Fjällräven, a brand hailing from Sweden, is most known for its iconic Kånken backpack. Right now at Amazon, you can score savings on two colorways of the classic bag (black and ochre), for as much as 33 percent off, bringing the price down to just $80 from $120.

The backpack has a capacity of 18 liters with a laptop sleeve and straps underneath to carry any extra items, like a jacket. Both functional and stylish, the coveted backpack can easily transition from an intense trek to a day at school. In short, the silhouette is durable, iconic and not often found at this low price. It's a win-win all around. Don't need a backpack? You can pick up a Fjällräven hip pack for as little as $48.

