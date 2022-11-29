Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Fjällräven, a brand hailing from Sweden, is most known for its iconic Kånken backpack. Right now at Amazon, you can score savings on two colorways of the classic bag (black and ochre), for as much as 33 percent off, bringing the price down to just $80 from $120.
The backpack has a capacity of 18 liters with a laptop sleeve and straps underneath to carry any extra items, like a jacket. Both functional and stylish, the coveted backpack can easily transition from an intense trek to a day at school. In short, the silhouette is durable, iconic and not often found at this low price. It's a win-win all around. Don't need a backpack? You can pick up a Fjällräven hip pack for as little as $48.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$5,000 OFF
AI-driven based on biometrics, the Ogawa offers 26 programs, plus heat and air compression functions – in addition to three M.6 Gen Processors, M-Drive intensity controls and 4D Vario Motion Massage Rollers – to deliver full-body relief.
$549 $350 (36% OFF)
If you've been waiting to score a pair of AirPods Max for less, then now is your chance. At almost $200 off, these factory reconditioned headphones will look and feel brand new without the price tag.
$98 $83 (15% OFF)
Available in a whopping 13 colors and a variety of fits, Flint and Tinder's 365 Pants are some of the best travel pants you can buy. They'e stylish, comfortable and stretchy to boot.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is one of lowest prices you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$120 $80 (33% OFF)
With the most iconic silhouette from the Swedish brand, it's rare that you can score one of these backpacks for less than $100.
$149 $99 (33% OFF)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather.
$350 $245 (30% OFF)
Thanks to its convenient charging/docking station and compact, sideways dustbin, this Tineco vacuum is one of the easiest to store out of sight in your home.
$1,321 $1,000 (24% OFF)
This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use
$148 $89 (41% OFF)
Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion.
$219 $187 (20% OFF)
A classic Blundstone is a safe bet for any boot fan.
$350 $236 (33% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Though already an awesome value, it's a good idea to wait for Seiko 5 Sports watches to go on sale. And now's the time to pull that trigger.
$298 $193 (35% OFF)
This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.
$450 $250 (44% OFF)
KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.
$249 $229 (8% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale.
$118 $88 (25% OFF)
The aptly-named 10-year Hoodie promises at least a decade of wear, thanks to sturdy construction and quality materials. Plus, the double-lined hood and 23 ounces of fleece will keep you warm.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$149 $104 (30% OFF)
The Nano Puff Jacket is one of our top picks for chilly days, and its Vest counterpart is just as desirable: water resistant, windproof, warm and sustainable.
$145 $102 (30% OFF)
The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.
$289 $217 (25% OFF)
We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.
$95 $61 (36% OFF)
Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.
$34 $20 (42% OFF)
You can't beat the price of a cast-iron skillet from Lodge, especially when it's $10 off for Black Friday. And don't be fooled by the low price — a Lodge will last you just as long as a skillet priced in the hundreds.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.
$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)
This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$599 $420 (30% OFF)
One of our favorite gravity bongs, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system that delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke for the perfect smoke, every time.
$275 $186 (32% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Don't miss Seiko 5 Sports' line of highly versatile, 40mm SRPE series watches like this handsome fella at killer prices.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.
$299 $249 (17% OFF)
With top-tier noise-canceling tech, a long-lasting battery and so much more, these are some of the best earbuds you can buy — and it's the lowest price we've ever seen.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
Small enough to fit in your pocket, this percussive massager still packs enough punch to work the soreness out of your tightest muscles.
$120 $84 (30% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)
Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.
$188 $150 (20% OFF)
Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.
$298 $175 (41% OFF W/ CODE CYBER)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.