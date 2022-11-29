Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Get Up to 33% Off Fjällräven's Best-Selling, Top-Rated Backpack

Right now, you can get as much as $40 off the brand's most classic silhouette.

By Sean Tirman
fjallraven tree kanken backpack
Fjallraven

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

Fjällräven, a brand hailing from Sweden, is most known for its iconic Kånken backpack. Right now at Amazon, you can score savings on two colorways of the classic bag (black and ochre), for as much as 33 percent off, bringing the price down to just $80 from $120.

Fjällräven Kanken 15 Backpack
Fjallraven amazon.com
$120.00
$80.00 (33% off)
SHOP NOW

The backpack has a capacity of 18 liters with a laptop sleeve and straps underneath to carry any extra items, like a jacket. Both functional and stylish, the coveted backpack can easily transition from an intense trek to a day at school. In short, the silhouette is durable, iconic and not often found at this low price. It's a win-win all around. Don't need a backpack? You can pick up a Fjällräven hip pack for as little as $48.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

sleep galleria massage chair
Ogawa Master Drive AI 2.0 Massage Chair

SHOP NOW

$5,000 OFF

AI-driven based on biometrics, the Ogawa offers 26 programs, plus heat and air compression functions – in addition to three M.6 Gen Processors, M-Drive intensity controls and 4D Vario Motion Massage Rollers – to deliver full-body relief.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
woot.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $350 (36% OFF)

If you've been waiting to score a pair of AirPods Max for less, then now is your chance. At almost $200 off, these factory reconditioned headphones will look and feel brand new without the price tag.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THESE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

Flint and Tinder 365 Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Pant
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $83 (15% OFF)

Available in a whopping 13 colors and a variety of fits, Flint and Tinder's 365 Pants are some of the best travel pants you can buy. They'e stylish, comfortable and stretchy to boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL PANTS FOR MEN

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is one of lowest prices you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Fjällräven Kanken Backpack
Fjällräven Kanken Backpack
Fjallraven amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $80 (33% OFF)

With the most iconic silhouette from the Swedish brand, it's rare that you can score one of these backpacks for less than $100.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $99 (33% OFF)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Tineco Pure One S11 Smart Cordless Vacuum
Tineco Pure One S11 Smart Cordless Vacuum
Tineco walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

Thanks to its convenient charging/docking station and compact, sideways dustbin, this Tineco vacuum is one of the easiest to store out of sight in your home.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CORDLESS VACUUMS

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair
Steelcase Gesture Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,321 $1,000 (24% OFF)

This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (41% OFF)

Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion.

READ MORE ABOUT OUTERKNOWN'S BLANKET SHIRT

Blundstone #587 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone #587 Chelsea Boot
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $187 (20% OFF)

A classic Blundstone is a safe bet for any boot fan.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHELSEA BOOTS

Seiko 5 Sports Black IP SRPD65
Seiko 5 Sports Black IP SRPD65
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $236 (33% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Though already an awesome value, it's a good idea to wait for Seiko 5 Sports watches to go on sale. And now's the time to pull that trigger.

READ WHY WE LOVE SEIKO 5 SPORTS WATCHES

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Relwen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $193 (35% OFF)

This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
kitchenaid.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $250 (44% OFF)

KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.

EVERY KITCHEN NEEDS THESE SMALL APPLIANCES

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $229 (8% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Navy
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Navy
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$118 $88 (25% OFF)

The aptly-named 10-year Hoodie promises at least a decade of wear, thanks to sturdy construction and quality materials. Plus, the double-lined hood and 23 ounces of fleece will keep you warm.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ZIP-UP HOODIES

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest
Patagonia Nano Puff Vest
backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF)

The Nano Puff Jacket is one of our top picks for chilly days, and its Vest counterpart is just as desirable: water resistant, windproof, warm and sustainable.

READ OUR FULL GUIDE TO SYNTHETIC JACKETS

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $217 (25% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
SAVE NOW

$95 $61 (36% OFF)

Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$34 $20 (42% OFF)

You can't beat the price of a cast-iron skillet from Lodge, especially when it's $10 off for Black Friday. And don't be fooled by the low price — a Lodge will last you just as long as a skillet priced in the hundreds.

HERE'S OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO LODGE CAST-IRON COOKWARE

Pax 3 Complete Kit
Pax 3 Complete Kit
PAX pax.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.

THESE ARE THE BEST WEED VAPES

Lululemon Studio Mirror
Lululemon Studio Mirror
mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)

This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
stundenglass.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $420 (30% OFF)

One of our favorite gravity bongs, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system that delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke for the perfect smoke, every time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Seiko 5 Sports SRPE51
Seiko 5 Sports SRPE51
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$275 $186 (32% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Don't miss Seiko 5 Sports' line of highly versatile, 40mm SRPE series watches like this handsome fella at killer prices.

READ ABOUT SEIKO WATCHES

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
New rhone.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$299 $249 (17% OFF)

With top-tier noise-canceling tech, a long-lasting battery and so much more, these are some of the best earbuds you can buy — and it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO BOSE HEADPHONES

Theragun Mini Percussive Massager
Theragun Mini Percussive Massager
Therabody therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Small enough to fit in your pocket, this percussive massager still packs enough punch to work the soreness out of your tightest muscles.

READ OUR THERAGUN VS. HYPERVOLT HEAD-TO-HEAD

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $84 (30% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)

Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.

DON'T WANT A PELOTON? THESE ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVES

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $175 (41% OFF W/ CODE CYBER)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

