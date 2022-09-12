This Brand-New Tabletop Fire Pit Is Already 33% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Standalone fire pits are a great way to keep campfires better contained and/or bring those campfires into the comfort and convenience of your own backyard. However, most of them can be a bit unwieldy and moving them around constitutes a chore. Luckily, the folks at Solo Stove came up with a solution in their Mesa — a brand new, ultra-portable, compact tabletop fire pit that's already on sale for 33 percent off (only weeks after its release).
While the idea of a countertop-sized campfire isn't entirely novel — FLIKR's Personal Concrete Fireplace at Huckberry boasts a similar concept — Solo Stove's does have some features that help it stand out. That includes the brand's signature 304 stainless steel construction and styling, smokeless airflow tech (so your eyes won't sting even downwind), a removable stand so you can keep it up off your delicate surfaces, the ability to burn with both traditional wood and pellets and so much more.
Available in six unique colorways, you can snag the Mesa right now for just $80 (down from $120) with an expected ship date of this Friday, September 16. We don't know, however, if the savings will last that long, so act now... while you can.
