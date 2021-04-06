Filson’s Rugged Twill Original Briefcase Is Half Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Now at Filson, you can save 50 percent on Filson’s Rugged Twill Original Briefcase. Made in America from 100 percent cotton Rugged Twill and durable bridle leather, it’ll perform well for years to come. The discount only applies to the black colorway and brings the price from $325 to a very affordable $160. It’s a classic bag in a classic color — you can’t go wrong.

SHOP NOW



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io