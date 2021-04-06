Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Filson’s Rugged Twill Original Briefcase Is Half Off Today

Heavy-duty cotton twill and durable bridle leather.

By John Zientek
filson rugged twill original briefcase
Filson

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Now at Filson, you can save 50 percent on Filson’s Rugged Twill Original Briefcase. Made in America from 100 percent cotton Rugged Twill and durable bridle leather, it’ll perform well for years to come. The discount only applies to the black colorway and brings the price from $325 to a very affordable $160. It’s a classic bag in a classic color — you can’t go wrong.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Richard Schultz skimresources.com
$1,364 $1,605

$241 OFF (15%)

We love Knoll for its exceptional home design and we especially love its chairs. We have made it firmly into patio furniture season and Knoll has started its outdoor furniture sale just in time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Nike Blazer Mid '77
Nike Blazer Mid '77
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase
Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase
skimresources.com
$160 $325

$165 OFF (50%)

Whether you know them for this or not, Filson makes some of the nicest bags around — always using the highest quality leather and twill to make a rugged bag that looks great. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera & Photo Printer
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera & Photo Printer
KODAK amazon.com
$108 $140

$32 OFF (23%)

This summer is shaping up to be one to remember, once we've reached a critical mass of vaccinations. Get a camera to keep a record of all the best moments and print them out right away. 

READ ABOUT FORGOTTEN CAMERA BRANDS

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
skimresources.com
$107 $268

$161 OFF (60%)

Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

