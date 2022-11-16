This Classic Macintosh Coat From Outerknown Is Half Off

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

Outerknown's massive warehouse sale may have ended, but there are still some worthy deals to be found at the brand, like this Century Car Coat that's down from $328 to $164. With the look of a classic Macintosh coat, this overcoat is made with 100 percent organic cotton. It has a raglan sleeve (which means there's no boxy shoulder seam), two roomy side pockets and an iconic look down to the collar and buttons. And at 50 percent off, you can't beat the quality you're getting for the price.

With the winter weather on its way, now is a great time to invest in a warm yet versatile piece that you'll be able to wear year after year. And the best part is that the coat is miraculously still available in all sizes small through XXL, despite the massive discount. But shop while you can because who knows when the deal will end or the item will sell out.

