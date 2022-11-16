This Classic Macintosh Coat From Outerknown Is Half Off

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Outerknown's massive warehouse sale may have ended, but there are still some worthy deals to be found at the brand, like this Century Car Coat that's down from $328 to $164. With the look of a classic Macintosh coat, this overcoat is made with 100 percent organic cotton. It has a raglan sleeve (which means there's no boxy shoulder seam), two roomy side pockets and an iconic look down to the collar and buttons. And at 50 percent off, you can't beat the quality you're getting for the price.
With the winter weather on its way, now is a great time to invest in a warm yet versatile piece that you'll be able to wear year after year. And the best part is that the coat is miraculously still available in all sizes small through XXL, despite the massive discount. But shop while you can because who knows when the deal will end or the item will sell out.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Get $20 for Every $100 Spent
From November 7 - 21, fans can bring home a $20 gift card for every $100 spent at Standard and Strange.
$38 $32 (15% OFF)
Do you love whiskey so much you want to put it on your pancakes? Well now you can without feeling judged thanks to Pappy's official barrel-aged syrup. Just try not to drink it straight out of the bottle if you can help it.
$389 $311 (20% OFF)
Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!
$65 $23 (64% OFF)
Featuring raised topographic maps of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Olympus, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood, these outdoor-inspired whiskey glasses are a superb conversation starter and make great vessels for your favorite spirits.
$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)
Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.
$240 $204 (15% OFF)
Made from a unique combination of kevlar and wool, these hiking shoes are incredibly lightweight, practically indestructible in normal use, ultra-weatherproof and super grippy. Oh yeah, and they rarely ever go on sale.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$348 $296 (15% OFF)
Yes, this jacket is handsome enough that folks might assume you inherited it from your grandpa. But it's also weatherproof and lined with wool from one of the oldest still-operating mills. You really can't go wrong with this coat.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.
$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)
Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$649 $574 (12% OFF)
You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.
$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)
The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.
$179 $99 (45% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)
It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.
$195 $137 (30% OFF)
Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.
$85 $72 (15% OFF)
Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.
$40 $35 (12% OFF)
The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE PUMPKIN)
A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.
$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)
Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.