The Lululemon Stretch Cargo Jacket Is a Great Black Friday Find

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

With holiday gifting season on the way and Black Friday around the corner, now is a great time to peruse your favorite brands for those splurge-worthy pieces at a once-a-year price. That's how we came across the aptly named Stretch Cargo Jacket from Lululemon — which just so happens to be priced under $100 right now. This all-purpose piece of outerwear has a whopping six pockets — four on the outside and two on the inside — and even a hidden phone compartment. It's made with nylon, elastane and recycled polyester for a flexible, comfortable fit.

Stretch Cargo Jacket Lululemon lululemon.com SAVE NOW

In addition to being extra stretchy, the jacket can handle wind and rain, making it a versatile, lightweight outerwear option for a day spent outdoors. From the reflective detailing to the adjustable cuffs and hood, there's not much else you could possibly want. And if you're worried about being warm enough, it's a great layering piece that can be added on top of a warmer coat or packed down and stored in a backpack until needed. Plus, it's machine washable, so you don't have to worry about accidentally ruining your new rainy-day companion on laundry day. So run don't walk to add this baby to your cart before it sells out.

SAVE NOW