Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale for Black Friday
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Ten Thousand's Only Sale of the Year Is Happening Right Now

Save up to $65 on some of the best fitness apparel you can buy for Black Friday, through November 28.

By Sean Tirman
ten thousand
Ten Thousand

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

It seems almost impossible to suggest that there's anyone involved in the fitness world, even tangentially, who hasn't heard of Ten Thousand at this point. The brand has taken the industry by storm courtesy of its incredibly durable, versatile and stylish fitness apparel. In fact, the brand has made such an impact, we've even pitted it head-to-head against the likes of Lululemon and did an in-depth review of its highly touted Seamless Shirt. If you're looking to snag some workout apparel favored (and tested) by everyone from fitness professionals to actual Spec-Ops personnel, now is a great time, as Ten Thousand's only sale of the year has started ahead of Black Friday.

Courtesy
Ten Thousand Interval Short
tenthousand.cc
SHOP NOW

Right out of the gate, every order immediately gets $25 off. That means you can get the Interval Short (our pick for the best gym shorts available) for just $43 (dropping the price by 37 percent) or the aforementioned Seamless Shirt for just $39 (down from $64). And you don't even need a code to snag those savings. However, if you want to save even more, you can buy one of the brand's bundled Holiday Kits and apply the appropriate code (check the home page for codes and clothing combos) to "Stack + Save" up to $65 — meaning the more you spend, the more you save.

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
SHOP NOW

Any way you look at it, this is one of the best times to score some of the greatest gym gear around with a deep discount. But the sale only goes through November 28 (just a few short days away), so you're going to want to take advantage of it while you can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Ten Thousand Vs. Lululemon: Which Shorts Are Best?
We Tested Ten Thousand's New Seamless Shirt
The Best Gym Shorts for Every Workout
sponsored deal homedics kinetic sand table
Homedics Drift

SHOP NOW

Up to 20% Off

Homedics, champions of mental health and self-care, created the Drift Kinetic Sand Table to slow down your world and facilitate at-home mental wellness. For a limited time, enjoy up to $75 off drift and 20 percent off sitewide during Homedics' Black Friday/Cyber Monday preview.

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
New rhone.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
SAVE NOW

$95 $61 (36% OFF)

Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)

Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.

DON'T WANT A PELOTON? THESE ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVES

Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
bombas.com
SAVE NOW

$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE20)

These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SOCKS FOR MEN

Filson Dryden Briefcase
Filson Dryden Briefcase
endclothing.com
SAVE NOW

$275 $189 (31% OFF)

Made with nylon and leather detailing, this briefcase is as durable as it is roomy, boasting a 14-liter capacity including 2 large front pockets and a 15-inch laptop compartment. Plus, it's water-repellant and can be carried by hand or over the shoulder.

THESE ARE THE BEST LAPTOP BAGS FOR MEN

Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder
Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder
crate and barrel crateandbarrel.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

Thanks to uniform grounds, replaceable parts and excellent customer service, The Encore is the best coffee grinder you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
SAVE NOW

$64 $39 (39% OFF)

Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE TEN THOUSAND SEAMLESS SHIRT

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $200 (20% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $175 (20% OFF)

The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO SONOS PRODUCTS

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $58 (41% OFF)

Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.

THESE ARE THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS YOU CAN BUY

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.

READ ABOUT MORE GREAT COFFEE MAKERS

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $231 (20% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $195 (35% OFF)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC saturdaysnyc.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $83 (25% OFF)

From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $174 (30% OFF)

The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox luminox.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Sony's Best ANC Headphones Are $52 Off
This Bespoke Post Black Friday Sale Has Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Black Friday Home & Furniture Deals
Bose’s QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones Are $80 Off
Get 20% Off Parachute's Cozy Bedding and Robes
Save Hundreds on Iconic Herman Miller Furniture
Increase Mindfulness with This Kinetic Sand Table
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now
Spend $75+ at Session Goods and Get Free Weed Gear
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now