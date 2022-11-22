Ten Thousand's Only Sale of the Year Is Happening Right Now

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

It seems almost impossible to suggest that there's anyone involved in the fitness world, even tangentially, who hasn't heard of Ten Thousand at this point. The brand has taken the industry by storm courtesy of its incredibly durable, versatile and stylish fitness apparel. In fact, the brand has made such an impact, we've even pitted it head-to-head against the likes of Lululemon and did an in-depth review of its highly touted Seamless Shirt. If you're looking to snag some workout apparel favored (and tested) by everyone from fitness professionals to actual Spec-Ops personnel, now is a great time, as Ten Thousand's only sale of the year has started ahead of Black Friday.

Courtesy Ten Thousand Interval Short tenthousand.cc SHOP NOW

Right out of the gate, every order immediately gets $25 off. That means you can get the Interval Short (our pick for the best gym shorts available) for just $43 (dropping the price by 37 percent) or the aforementioned Seamless Shirt for just $39 (down from $64). And you don't even need a code to snag those savings. However, if you want to save even more, you can buy one of the brand's bundled Holiday Kits and apply the appropriate code (check the home page for codes and clothing combos) to "Stack + Save" up to $65 — meaning the more you spend, the more you save.

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt tenthousand.cc SHOP NOW

Any way you look at it, this is one of the best times to score some of the greatest gym gear around with a deep discount. But the sale only goes through November 28 (just a few short days away), so you're going to want to take advantage of it while you can.

SAVE NOW