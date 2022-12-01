Need a Holiday Gift for Someone? Homesick Candles Is Having a Rare Sale

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.



If you've managed to avoid it until now, then there's no more running away from the truth: gifting season is upon us. And although we have gift ideas for pretty much every person in your life, there's something so simple and classic about gifting a candle. Whether you're buying for a coworker you barely know or your lifelong best friend, the brand Homesick Candles gives a simple gift a personal touch with place-themed and novelty candles. And right now, you can buy one candle and get the second one half off with the code CYBER for rare savings on some of the best candles you can buy.

As the name suggests, the brand was originally known for its location-based scents, now spanning countries to cities. But since its rise, Homesick Candles has seen increasingly high-profile collaborations, from Harry Potter to Star Wars to the MLB. You can shop scents reminiscent of life events, like weddings, or even your astrological sign. And, of course, there's a holiday collection too. Not a fan of candles? Check out the brand's line of reed diffusers.

The bottom line: if you're struggling to find a gift for someone (or everyone), then Homesick Candles is a no-brainer. And you can save a little change with the sale too. But hurry before the deal ends and your holiday gatherings roll around.

