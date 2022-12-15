Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean Created the Perfect Wool Shirt for Winter — And Now It's Up to $50 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Todd Snyder is known for its pretty epic collaborations, and this one is no different. Reviving and updating a classic silhouette from the L.L. Bean archives, this wool blend shirt jacket (or shacket) is a versatile, functional winter-weather staple. A GP reader favorite during Black Friday, the shirt is on sale again for $50 off in the Treeline (green) colorway and $30 off in Amber Gold.

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket in Treeline

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket in Amber Gold

Made from a blend of 75 percent wool and 25 percent nylon, this shirt is instant-heirloom quality. Plus, don't forget to take note of the twill trim starting at the elbow and the shirt's many pockets. Its classic look and quality construction make it a timeless piece that you'll want to wear for years to come. But hurry to purchase so you can take advantage of this deal and sport your new shirt during the holidays.

