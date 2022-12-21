Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite Weighted Blankets Are Buy One Get One Free

Use code BOGOFREE at Gravity Blankets and get two weighted blankets for the price of one.

By Grace Cooper
couple with weighted blanket
Gravity Blankets

If you haven't invest in a weighted blanket yet, then now's your chance. Gravity Blankets, the makers of the best weighted blanket you can buy, is holding a BOGO deal right now where you can get two blankets for the price of one — all you need to do is use code BOGOFREE at checkout. And the deal applies to a lot of the brand's other products as well, from weighted robes to a sauna blanket. The sale allows you to mix and match but just keep in mind that you'll be paying the price of the more expensive item in your cart.

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Home gravityblankets.com
$249.99
SAVE NOW
Gravity Terrycloth Weighted Robe
gravityblankets.com
$130.00
$65.00 (50% off)
SAVE NOW
Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket
gravityblankets.com
$250.00
SAVE NOW
MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket by Gravity
gravityblankets.com
$499.00
SAVE NOW

If you're not familiar, weighted blankets are meant to give a calming effect that soothes and helps you sleep better. The Gravity Blanket has a soft, plush and cozy exterior that comes in seven different colors. And it comes in three sizes/weights: 15, 20 and 35 pounds. The quilted texture of the blanket keeps all of the glass bead filling in place. Plus, the brand also offers a cooling weighted blanket, comforter, flannel weighted throw, weighted robes and more.

So if you've been waiting for a time to take the plunge on some new calming bedding, then now's the time. Plus, you can score an extra for a friend while you're at it.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
LG amazon.com
$999.99
$799.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.

READ OUR CORDZERO REVIEW

Western Rise AT Pants
Western Rise AT Pants
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $104 (25% OFF W/ CODE GIFT22)

We swear by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos. They're fantastic semi-casual jeans or chino alternatives. They’re also sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE

Monos Carry-On Plus
Monos Carry-On Plus
monos.com
SHOP NOW

$294 $265 (10% OFF)

This editor-tested carry on is one of the best, if not the best, carry on suitcases you can buy in 2022 thanks to its sleek design, easy rolling and ideal dimensions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$228 $182 (20% OFF)

Built for the long haul, this trucker jacket is made from sturdy 13-ounce 100% organic cotton selvedge denim and washed for a lived-in feel from the get-go.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Beats Fit Pro are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to six hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this an opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$169 $84 (50% OFF)

This bomber takes an iconic silhouette and adds the Patagonia spin with ripstop fabric, a durable water repellent finish and Thermogreen recycled insulation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOMBER JACKETS

Anova Precision Cooker Nano
Anova Precision Cooker Nano
anovaculinary.com
SHOP NOW

$149 $75 (50% OFF)

Cook your favorite foods to perfection with the power of sous vide — at an easy-to-stomach price. It's even small enough to keep in your utensil drawer.

READ HOW TO SOUS VIDE

All-Clad Copper Core Fry Pan 8-Inch
All-Clad Copper Core Fry Pan 8-Inch
williams-sonoma.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $130 (30% OFF W/ CODE ACFRY)

Normally, the only thing that deters us from All-Clad is the price tag. But when we find a deal this good, we jump on it immediately. These nonstick pans will be your favorite pans to cook in before you know it.

READ WHY YOU DON'T NEED A CAST IRON SKILLET

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

The latest Theragun is quieter than ever and has an OLED screen that can help you through guided sessions. If you're looking for a recovery device to help you tackle your workout plan in the new year, then this is it.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE THERAGUN PRO GEN5

Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $117 (21% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ OUR BLANKET SHIRT REVIEW

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction.

READ OUR TERREX HOODIE REVIEW

iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$600 $399 (34% OFF)

Released last year, the j7 is outfitted with PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, and it will also learn where they are over time. A true set it and forget it, this robo vac does all the work for you.

READ OUR GUIDE TO IROBOT ROOMBAS

Sunski Portola
Sunski Portola
SAVE NOW

$68 $41 (40% OFF)

Sunski is a great spot to shop for simple, classic shades that won't break the bank. Made with recycled plastic, these frames are lightweight, stylish and backed by a lifetime warranty.

THESE ARE THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $118 (30% OFF)

A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
SAVE NOW

$229 $160 (30% OFF)

Patagonia's insanely popular Nano Puff jacket has earned its reputation thanks to its use of recycled materials, lightweight and packable structure and, of course, it's ability to keep you warm.

HERE'S HOW TO FIND THE BEST PUFFY JACKET FOR YOU

Stitch Golf SL2 Colorblock
Stitch Golf SL2 Colorblock
stitchgolf.com
SAVE NOW

$388 $272 (30% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY30)

Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.

THESE ARE THE BEST GOLF BAGS FOR HIM

Calvin Klein Cotton Classic Fit 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein Cotton Classic Fit 5-Pack Boxer Brief
SAVE NOW

$65 $36 (45% OFF W/ CODE GET20)

Possibly the most iconic offering from Calvin Klein, the brand's boxer briefs come in a variety of cuts, materials and colors — most of which are on sale for a steal right now.

HERE ARE MORE GREAT MEN'S UNDERWEAR OPTIONS

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Smarter HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Smarter HEPA Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $65 (28% OFF)

With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS TO BUY

PK Grills PK360 Grill & Smoker
PK Grills PK360 Grill & Smoker
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)

Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS OF THE YEAR

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow fellowproducts.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $146 (25% OFF)

Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.

READ ABOUT FELLOW'S NEW STAGG EKG PRO ELECTRIC KETTLE

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $208 (30% OFF)

For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.

THESE ARE THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Apple MagSafe Duo
Apple MagSafe Duo
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $119 (8% OFF)

Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS MOPHIE MAGSAFE CHARGER

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
awaytravel.com
SAVE NOW

$245 $196 (20% OFF)

This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST CARRY-ONS

Heimat Deck Hat
Heimat Deck Hat
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $45 (36% OFF)

This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.

LEARN MORE ABOUT HEIMAT'S BEANIES

