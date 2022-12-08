One of the Best Weighted Blankets You Can Buy Is $114 Off — And It's Washable

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you're looking for a blanket that does more than just keep you warm, then a weighted blanket might be just the thing. Weighted blankets give a sort of calming effect that helps a lot of people fall asleep or even just get some better relaxation on the couch. Because of their heft and wide range of use, you'll want to make sure that you're easily able to wash your blanket — you're going to be using this thing daily. That's why the Layla Weighted Blanket is one of our favorites; it's comfortable, quiet and, most importantly, machine washable. Plus, you can get it now for $114 off in all three weight options, ranging 15 to 25 pounds.

Layla Weighted Blanket, 20 Pounds Layla laylasleep.com $199.00 $85.00 (57% off) SAVE NOW

This blanket has a few thoughtful features that help it stand out from the sea of weighted blankets on the market. First, it's reversible, so you can enjoy the soft furry side on cozier nights or the cotton side for more breathability. The blanket comes in a variety of weights/sizes all filled with quiet microglass beads — the best and most common filling in weighted blankets today. Plus, the convenience of being able to machine wash and dry the blanket makes it a no-brainer.

Layla's weighted blanket is already pretty affordable, making this deal even harder to beat. And, in case you haven't caught on already, Layla is not just a mattress brand. It also sells pillows, bedding, a mattress topper, a pet bed and even the best metal bed frame in the game. If you're looking to add more to cart, then shop the brand's holiday sale while you can.

SAVE NOW