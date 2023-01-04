Need a New Single-Serve Blender? This Social Media-Famous One Is 20% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

While the NutriBullet has long cornered the market in one-person blenders, there's a new kid in town: the Beast Blender. Made famous for its appearance in aesthetic videos on social media, the blender is not only beautiful but powerful to boot. Plus, if you're not willing to take the word of an Instagram influencer, the blender is also Wirecutter's pick for the best upgrade personal blender. And right now you can score a discount of 20 percent off, bringing the blender down from $165 to $132.

It's obviously no Vitamix, but the Beast Blender's smaller size and slender, compact base make it a great option for people who live alone or have very little counter space. It boasts a power of 1,000 watts and just a single button. And you'll notice that the blender vessel is ribbed — this is not just an aesthetic choice but also a functional one as it actually helps to blend your food. Once your smoothie is done, the blender converts to a leakproof, on-the-go cup.

While the Beast Blender is considerably more expensive than a NutriBullet at its full price ($90 vs $165), the 20 percent off discount makes it a much more budget-friendly option.

