Need a New Single-Serve Blender? This Social Media-Famous One Is 20% Off

While the NutriBullet has long cornered the market in one-person blenders, there's a new kid in town: the Beast Blender. Made famous for its appearance in aesthetic videos on social media, the blender is not only beautiful but powerful to boot. Plus, if you're not willing to take the word of an Instagram influencer, the blender is also Wirecutter's pick for the best upgrade personal blender. And right now you can score a discount of 20 percent off, bringing the blender down from $165 to $132.
It's obviously no Vitamix, but the Beast Blender's smaller size and slender, compact base make it a great option for people who live alone or have very little counter space. It boasts a power of 1,000 watts and just a single button. And you'll notice that the blender vessel is ribbed — this is not just an aesthetic choice but also a functional one as it actually helps to blend your food. Once your smoothie is done, the blender converts to a leakproof, on-the-go cup.
While the Beast Blender is considerably more expensive than a NutriBullet at its full price ($90 vs $165), the 20 percent off discount makes it a much more budget-friendly option.
A formidable competitor to the always-popular Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the Away F.A.R. packs a punch thanks to clever pocketing and nice details you'd expect from a luggage brand, plus a ton of style, to boot.
Cozy up this winter with a simple, yet comfortable, waffle throw from Casper. The brand that kicked off the mattress-in-a-box craze has expanded its purview to include just about anything you need in the bedroom — including sheets, robes and blankets like this one.
Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.
An upgrade to the Nano X1, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X2 doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.