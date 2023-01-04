Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a New Single-Serve Blender? This Social Media-Famous One Is 20% Off

Beast Health's small but mighty blender is only $132 right now.

By Grace Cooper
beast health blender
Beast Health

While the NutriBullet has long cornered the market in one-person blenders, there's a new kid in town: the Beast Blender. Made famous for its appearance in aesthetic videos on social media, the blender is not only beautiful but powerful to boot. Plus, if you're not willing to take the word of an Instagram influencer, the blender is also Wirecutter's pick for the best upgrade personal blender. And right now you can score a discount of 20 percent off, bringing the blender down from $165 to $132.

Beast Health Blender
thebeast.com
$165.00
$132.00 (20% off)
SAVE NOW

It's obviously no Vitamix, but the Beast Blender's smaller size and slender, compact base make it a great option for people who live alone or have very little counter space. It boasts a power of 1,000 watts and just a single button. And you'll notice that the blender vessel is ribbed — this is not just an aesthetic choice but also a functional one as it actually helps to blend your food. Once your smoothie is done, the blender converts to a leakproof, on-the-go cup.

While the Beast Blender is considerably more expensive than a NutriBullet at its full price ($90 vs $165), the 20 percent off discount makes it a much more budget-friendly option.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L
Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L
awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $176 (20% OFF)

A formidable competitor to the always-popular Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the Away F.A.R. packs a punch thanks to clever pocketing and nice details you'd expect from a luggage brand, plus a ton of style, to boot.

READ OUR AWAY VS. PATAGONIA REVIEW

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
rhone.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF)

One of our absolute favorite performance dress shirts, the Commuter shirt from Rhone is a comfy, casual button down that is perfect for these days spent in limbo between WFH and heading to the office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Casper Waffle Throw Blanket
Casper Waffle Throw Blanket
casper.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (50% OFF)

Cozy up this winter with a simple, yet comfortable, waffle throw from Casper. The brand that kicked off the mattress-in-a-box craze has expanded its purview to include just about anything you need in the bedroom — including sheets, robes and blankets like this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST THROW BLANKETS

Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Dyson V8
Dyson V8
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean heading into allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen Windzip Hoodie
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $208 (30% OFF)

Huckberry's giant end-of-year sale is the perfect time to score deals. Like on this Relwen Windzip Hoodie that's a great down alternative layering option for any weather.

READ MORE ABOUT DOWN JACKETS

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $126 (30% OFF)

This recreation of a vintage Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
reebok reebok.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $70 (48% OFF)

An upgrade to the Nano X1, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X2 doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $118 (30% OFF)

A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY DUFFELS

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
LG amazon.com
$999.99
$852.69 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$1,000 $852 (15% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.

READ OUR CORDZERO REVIEW

Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $117 (21% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ OUR BLANKET SHIRT REVIEW

Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
awaytravel.com
SAVE NOW

$245 $196 (20% OFF)

This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST CARRY-ONS

