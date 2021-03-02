One of Our Favorite Dive Watches Is $139 Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
For its $350 price tag, the Citizen Promaster offers up a lot of watch: a solar-powered movement, an ISO-compliant 200-meter depth rating and a refined profile. No wonder it’s one of our favorite entry-level dive watches. Right now, though, Amazon has given the watch a big markdown — 40 percent off its $350 MSRP — making this an astoundingly affordable timekeeping option.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
EXTRA 20% OFF
Right now, Backcountry is offering an extra 20 percent off some awesome light jackets that are chock full of technical materials and features. You won't be sorry you added one to your wardrobe.
$43 OFF (11%)
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.
$34 OFF (37%)
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$65 OFF (33%)
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
$57 OFF (30%)
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
$56 OFF (46%)
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
$6 OFF (26%)
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
$139 OFF (40%)
The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel.
$25 OFF (25%)
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.
$161 OFF (30%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$62 OFF (45%)
This is undoubtedly the perfect layer (and color) for spring. It looks great over a t-shirt, is soft enough to wear every day at home and looks nice enough for dates and Zoom meetings.
$8 OFF (23%)
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
$30 OFF (33%)
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
$38 OFF (19%)
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
$200 OFF (26%)
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
$14 OFF (31%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.
$16 OFF (40%)
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
$10 OFF (20%)
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
$24 OFF (31%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.