One of Our Favorite Dive Watches Is $139 Off Right Now

For its $350 price tag, the Citizen Promaster offers up a lot of watch: a solar-powered movement, an ISO-compliant 200-meter depth rating and a refined profile. No wonder it’s one of our favorite entry-level dive watches. Right now, though, Amazon has given the watch a big markdown — 40 percent off its $350 MSRP — making this an astoundingly affordable timekeeping option.

SHOP NOW: $350 $211

