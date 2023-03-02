Today's Top Stories
Save Up to 50% on Some of Merrell's Best Hiking Shoes Ahead of Spring

Hiking season is almost here — cop a pair of discounted Merrells to elevate your outdoor game.

By Will Porter
merrell
Merrell

A handful of excellent hiking shoe companies have cropped up over the years but one brand has true staying power: Merrell. No matter how many challengers enter the ring, Merrell (almost) always comes out on top. Sure there are one-offs that we may rate as high as Merrell's hiking shoes and boots, but if we're considering a brand's entire lineup from top to bottom, it's hard to deny Merrell's status as the kings of recreation. Right now, during the Semi-Annual Sale, you can save on a ton of Merrell's top hiking picks, ranging from the brand's popular stylish water shoes to waterproof hiking shoes perfect for spring and summer hikes.

Merrell

Moab 3 Thermo Tall Waterproof

merrell.com
$170.00
$127.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
Merrell

Moab Speed

merrell.com
$130.00
$75.00 (42% off)
SHOP NOW
Merrell

Hydro Runner

merrell.com
$80.00
$40.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

If you're looking for something nimble, pick up one of our favorite hiking shoes, the Moab Speed, a comfortable, versatile shoe that is a hybrid between a trail running shoe and a hiking shoe. Trying to flex your style muscles? Snag the ever-popular, zeitgeisty Hydro Moc or so-bad-its-good Winter Moc. If you're all set in the footwear department, you'll find discounted wind shells, fleece gloves, tote bags and more.

SAVE NOW

