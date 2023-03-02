Save Up to 50% on Some of Merrell's Best Hiking Shoes Ahead of Spring

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

A handful of excellent hiking shoe companies have cropped up over the years but one brand has true staying power: Merrell. No matter how many challengers enter the ring, Merrell (almost) always comes out on top. Sure there are one-offs that we may rate as high as Merrell's hiking shoes and boots, but if we're considering a brand's entire lineup from top to bottom, it's hard to deny Merrell's status as the kings of recreation. Right now, during the , you can save on a ton of Merrell's top hiking picks, ranging from the brand's popular stylish water shoes to waterproof hiking shoes perfect for spring and summer hikes.

Merrell Moab 3 Thermo Tall Waterproof merrell.com $170.00 $127.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Merrell Moab Speed merrell.com $130.00 $75.00 (42% off) SHOP NOW

Merrell Hydro Runner merrell.com $80.00 $40.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

If you're looking for something nimble, pick up one of our favorite hiking shoes, the , a comfortable, versatile shoe that is a hybrid between a trail running shoe and a hiking shoe. Trying to flex your style muscles? Snag the ever-popular, zeitgeisty or so-bad-its-good . If you're all set in the footwear department, you'll find discounted , , and more.