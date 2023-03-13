This Colorful Cookware Is on Major Sale at Great Jones

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Whether you're shopping for a cast-iron skillet, sheet pan or full cookware set, there's no reason you can't add a little style to your kitchen cabinets without skimping on quality. If you spend any time on social media, you've likely seen a handful of vibrant, beautifully-designed Great Jones cookware. From the brand's colorful collaboration with Fellow to its uniquely oval-shaped Dutch oven, it's difficult not to find a piece worth splurging on. And right now, you can get a handful of its most popular pieces on sale until March 17, including cookware, bakeware, bundles and more.
A lot of the sale items, like its Instagram-famous sheet pans and colorful loaf pan, are covered in the brand's signature non-stick coating that won't chip and can even go in the dishwasher. If you're in the market for cast iron, this 3.5-quart Dutch oven is on sale, or you can bundle both the large and small Dutch oven with the brand's 12-inch, editor-tested cast-iron skillet.
So if you're looking to add a little flair to your at-home cooking, look no further than Great Jones. At this quality, these prices are a steal — but they'll only be around for a few more days.