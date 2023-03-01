Today's Top Stories
This Is the Way to Score the Best Star Wars Gear Ahead of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Premiere

EDC gear, water bottles, jackets, NERF guns and more to celebrate the return of Grogu and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

By Sean Tirman
collage of mandalorian products
courtesy

A few years ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the world first fell in love with Grogu (AKA 'baby Yoda') and Din Djarin (AKA Pedro Pascal, the internet's favorite father figure). Today, March 1, we get to return to their story with the premiere of season three of Disney+'s smash hit series The Mandalorian. And if the trailers are to be believed, it looks like it's going to be an action-packed joyride.

If you're biding your time until you can flip on your TV, you might be interested in a little shopping distraction. As it turns out, there is quite a lot of gear out there inspired by this Star Wars show, and a lot of it (if you know where to look) is actually pretty solid, reliable stuff. Whether you're looking for a new EDC key organizer, a tough and capacious water bottle, a new winter parka and/or even a toy or two, we've tracked it all down for this collection of gear inspired by everyone's favorite spacefaring found family.

Orbitkey x Star Wars The Mandalorian Key Organiser
$45 AT ORBITKEY.COM

Even without the spot-on styling borrowed from the titular character's iconic Beskar steel armor, this would still be one of the best key organizers you can buy with its 7-key capacity, tough hardware, easy-yet-secure locking system and smooth-to-the-touch leather loop.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KEY ORGANIZERS

Corkcicle Star Wars Sport Canteen
$48 AT CORKCICLE.COM

Another Beskar armor-inspired offering, this one comes in the form of a wide-mouth water bottle (roomy enough to drop in a few ice cubes) with a 20-ounce capacity, triple insulation, a drink-thru straw tip and matching cap and a collapsible carry handle.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Razer The Mandalorian Beskar Edition Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand For Xbox
$180 AT RAZER.COM

Designed exclusively for Xbox, this controller and charging stand boasts the same signature silver and blue-gray styling of Din Djarin himself. Of course, it's also just an excellent wireless gaming controller with Impulse Analog Triggers so you can dominate during those long gaming sessions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GAMES YOU CAN BUY

NERF Star Wars Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster
Now 37% off
$79 AT AMAZON

Yes, the Mandalorian's iconic blaster rifle has been faithfully recreated as a NERF gun so you can live out your dreams of defending Grogu across the galaxy... but without all the messy, dangerous bits. The battery-powered blaster also comes with ten darts and boasts screen-accurate lights and sounds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNIQUE GIFTS

Columbia Republic Parka Obi-Wan Kenobi
$500 AT COLUMBIA

Technically, this one is inspired by Obi-Wan, the Jedi, and not Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, but we're giving it a pass because it's just a really great parka. It boasts top-notch waterproofing (with seam sealing), Omni-Heat thermally-reflective tech, thick down insulation and enough pockets for all your gadgets. Even without the Star Wars connection, this is an exceptional piece of outerwear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

Otterbox Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Stand The Mandalorian Den Series
$25 AT OTTERBOX

If you own one of Amazon's 4th-Gen Echo Dot smart speakers and you want it to be a whole lot cuter, you can slip it into this Grogu-inspired stand made from a combination of rubber, polycarbonate and thermoplastic. And we bet your kids will love it, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST-SOUNDING SMART SPEAKERS

