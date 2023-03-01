This Is the Way to Score the Best Star Wars Gear Ahead of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Premiere

A few years ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the world first fell in love with Grogu (AKA 'baby Yoda') and Din Djarin (AKA Pedro Pascal, the internet's favorite father figure). Today, March 1, we get to return to their story with the premiere of season three of Disney+'s smash hit series The Mandalorian. And if the trailers are to be believed, it looks like it's going to be an action-packed joyride.

If you're biding your time until you can flip on your TV, you might be interested in a little shopping distraction. As it turns out, there is quite a lot of gear out there inspired by this Star Wars show, and a lot of it (if you know where to look) is actually pretty solid, reliable stuff. Whether you're looking for a new EDC key organizer, a tough and capacious water bottle, a new winter parka and/or even a toy or two, we've tracked it all down for this collection of gear inspired by everyone's favorite spacefaring found family.