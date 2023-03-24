We Love Bellroy's Classic Backpack, and It's Up to $40 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

A good backpack is hard to find but often worth every penny. They're an easy, hands-free way to navigate your morning commute and more convenient than lugging a suitcase around. Whether you're a college student, working professional or avid jet-setter, we've got the bag for you. Bellroy's Classic Backpack — available in a 16-liter or 24-liter capacity — is the versatile solution to your everyday carrying needs. And you're in luck because right now both sizes of the bag are 21 percent off in the color Ranger Green.

Bellroy Classic Backpack Compact bellroy.com $139.00 $109.00 (22% off) SHOP NOW

Bellroy Classic Backpack Plus Second Edition bellroy.com $189.00 $149.00 (21% off) SHOP NOW

Made from water-resistant recycled nylon, don't be fooled by the Classic Backpack's minimalist design. Inside the bag, you'll find a bevy of storage options from a padded laptop sleeve to a front pocket with a built-in key clip. Plus, padded back panels will give you some extra back support when you need it during longer days of carrying.

And if you're not in the market for a backpack but could use a crossbody bag, wallet or phone case, is well-stocked with lots of discounted options.