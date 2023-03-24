Today's Top Stories
We Love Bellroy's Classic Backpack, and It's Up to $40 Off

Shop the compact and plus sizes for your daily commute or short-term travel.

By Grace Cooper
style
Bellroy

A good backpack is hard to find but often worth every penny. They're an easy, hands-free way to navigate your morning commute and more convenient than lugging a suitcase around. Whether you're a college student, working professional or avid jet-setter, we've got the bag for you. Bellroy's Classic Backpack — available in a compact 16-liter or plus-size 24-liter capacity — is the versatile solution to your everyday carrying needs. And you're in luck because right now both sizes of the bag are 21 percent off in the color Ranger Green.

Made from water-resistant recycled nylon, don't be fooled by the Classic Backpack's minimalist design. Inside the bag, you'll find a bevy of storage options from a padded laptop sleeve to a front pocket with a built-in key clip. Plus, padded back panels will give you some extra back support when you need it during longer days of carrying.

And if you're not in the market for a backpack but could use a crossbody bag, wallet or phone case, Bellroy's outlet section is well-stocked with lots of discounted options.

