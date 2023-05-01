Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Get the Lawn of Your Dreams with This Spring Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Fan-Favorite Scent From Le Labo Is a Whopping $55 Off

Score a 25% off deal on the rarely-discounted Santal 33 cologne at Woot.

By Grace Cooper
le labo santal 33
Le Labo

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you're looking for a luxury gift for one of the men in your life, then you can't go wrong with cologne. And one of the most recognizable names in this space is Le Labo. Arguably one of the brand's most popular offerings, Santal 33 mixes floral, woodsy and musky fragrances to create a unique yet familiar scent (probably owing to its cult following). However, at $220 for 1.7 fluid ounces, it's a splurge that rarely receives the deal treatment. We've caught it on sale at Costco before, but we just found the fan-favorite scent for $55 off (that's a 25 percent discount) at Woot.

Le Labo Santal 33, 50 ml

woot.com
$220.00
$164.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

If you're not familiar with Woot, it's an online deals marketplace owned by Amazon where you can find everything from outdoor security cameras to power tools to home gym equipment to cleaning supplies — and occasionally luxury goods. And because of the retailer's relationship with Amazon, Prime members can get free shipping at Woot too. The only catch is deals cycle frequently and often sell out, which means you need to act fast when you see a discount as good as the one above.

It's rare we find a deal on any luxury good, especially one as popular as Le Labo's Santal 33. And the even better news is: If you're already stocked on cologne, Santal 33 is a unisex scent, which makes it a great gift for her this Mother's Day. Just don't think about it too long.

Related Stories
Make Your Own Custom Cologne in 3 Easy Steps
At Last, Cologne You Can Carry with You
The Best Men’s Fragrances from 1950 to Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Nectar Is Offering 33% Off Mattresses and More
Get 25% Off Sitewide at Brooklinen's Birthday Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save 20% on Birkenstock Arizonas, Bostons and More
Shinola Is 25% Off Sitewide For A Limited Time
Get Rare Savings on These Coveted Hiking Boots
Get 5 Years of Nisolo Shoes for Just $500
These Are the Best Grill Deals on the Web
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Mattress You Can Buy Is $600 Off
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now