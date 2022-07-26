Today's Top Stories
A Surprising Must-Have for Your EDC? Solid Cologne

Solid cologne isn't as easy to apply as the liquid stuff, but it's far easier to carry with you to re-apply later in the day.

By Evan Malachosky
fury bros
Fury Bros

Your EDC comprises things small enough to carry on your person: a wallet, keys, your phone, maybe a knife or multi-tool and maybe not much more. More so than just a category, it's a guiding principle that eliminates the unnecessary, relegating the rest to a backpack, crossbody or tote bag. But those don't always make sense, especially if it's just to carry one or two more items — like cologne or deodorant.

There is, however, an alternative to your extra-large cologne bottles, which could break if you try to carry it in the pocket of your chore coat: solid cologne. And Fury Bros's vintage-tinged tins are some of the best you can buy.

Sure, they have a melting point, and one could soil your pocket if it hits 100-plus degrees outside, but it's a smart addition for anyone who wants to smell nice, all day long. You see, sprayable colognes — the most common type — are more concentrated, especially if they're an Eau de Parfum. (Eau de Toilettes are lighter by nature.) Solid colognes smell just as nice, even if they're less long-lasting.

While liquid colognes rarely need reapplied throughout the day — in fact, the "finishing" notes are often the finest, and they're usually revealed by the early evening — solid ones can be touched up as needed. But don't overdo it. While you might think the scent has worn off, it's probably just that your nose has adjusted. "Others will perceive it more easily than you do," Gear Patrol grooming writer Adam Hurly says. "But, if you ever simply want a refresh on any scent, no matter its potency, then do it. Nobody is going to police you on this."

Fury Bros's portable solid colognes make refreshes easy — and good-looking, too. The tins don't look like your typical luxury cologne, which lends mystery to the whole process. Inside, the base is an American-made solid cologne formulated with grapeseed oil, beeswax and natural fragrance. You'll surely get plenty questions like "What is that?" or "What does that do?" Folks will be pleasantly surprised when you tell 'em they're just $10, too.

Fury Bros. TAGS Solid Cologne: Supra 56
Courtesy
$10 AT MANREADY.COM

Notes: Sandalwood, Patchouli and Cedar

Fury Bros. TAGS Solid Cologne: Ranger
Courtesy
$10 AT MANREADY.COM

Notes: Leather, Pine and Citrus

Fury Bros. TAGS Solid Cologne: Nite Owl
Courtesy
$10 AT MANREADY.COM

Notes: Musk, Lavender and Amber

Fury Bros. TAGS Solid Cologne: Black Beard
Courtesy
$10 AT MANREADY.COM

Notes: Gunpowder, Aged Wood and Rum

Fury Bros. TAGS Solid Cologne: Patriot
Courtesy
$10 AT MANREADY.COM

Notes: Tobacco, Firewood and Spices

