Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 50 Best Gifts for Men

Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 50 gift ideas every guy will love.

By Gear Patrol
50 best gifts for men
Gear Patrol

Birthdays. Anniversaries. Father’s Day. Graduation. The calendar is chock-full of occasions for gifting, so coming up with the goods for your dad, best friend or significant other — or all three — is easier said than done. To make your life easier, and your gift better, we’ve rounded up 50 of our most-tested and respected giftable products for a no-B.S. guide to gear he’s sure to love.

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Walmart
1 of 52
Rastal Teku Glass
Rastal walmart.com
$9.99
SHOP NOW

Rastal’s Teku glass is the original craft beer drinking vessel. Although it optimizes the aromas and flavors of craft beers, it also makes drinking a Bud Light a more pleasurable experience.

Courtesy
2 of 52
Crown & Buckle Spring Bar Tool
Crown & Buckle gearpatrol.com
$14.00
SHOP NOW

Even a casual watch lover needs a spring bar tool, and Crown & Buckle’s is the best; keep it handy to easily change a strap, adjust a bracelet and more.

Amazon
3 of 52
Craighill Wilson Keyring
Craighill amazon.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

This isn't a tacky keychain from the airport — it's a dainty keyring from Brooklyn-based design brand Craighill. Your keys have never looked better. 

Amazon
4 of 52
ShakeSphere Protein Shaker Bottle, 24oz
ShakeSphere amazon.com
$21.99
SHOP NOW

We named the ShakeSphere one of 2019’s best fitness products for good reason: the internally seamless capsule employs centrifugal force to cleanly blend protein powder, water, milk and even some solids (like peanut butter and bananas) with vigorous shaking.

Amazon
5 of 52
Wyze 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera
Wyze amazon.com
$25.98
SHOP NOW

Give someone the gift of security this year. Make sure they have an eye on their home at all times — and in 1080p no less.

Amazon
6 of 52
Kalita Wave 185 Dripper
Kalita amazon.com
$44.00
$28.98 (34% off)
SHOP NOW

The de facto pour-over coffee brewer is affordable, durable, travel-ready and as beginner-friendly as a pour-over dripper gets.

REI
7 of 52
Gerber ComplEAT Tool
Gerber rei.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Combining a fork, spoon, dual-edge, spatula, bottle opener, can opener and veggie peeler into one compact format, the ComplEAT proves that it is indeed possible to get excited about campsite cutlery.

Huckberry
8 of 52
Sydney Hale Tobacco + Sandalwood
Sydney Hale huckberry.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Pricier than something you'd find at Home Goods and cheaper than something from Le Labo, Sydney Hale's candles are made in the US in small batches to keep an eye on quality. With a 50-hour burn time, the candle's glass doubles as a cup once all the wax burns out.

Amazon
9 of 52
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
TriggerPoint amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A great foam roller doesn’t have to cost a fortune. The durable Grid features a multi-density exterior to support superior myofascial release and aid muscle recovery — and the free online video library that comes with it ensures optimal use.

Courtesy
10 of 52
Gear Patrol Annual Magazine Subscription
Gear Patrol gearpatrol.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

It’s everything you love about our award-winning product journalism, but in glorious print form.

Amazon
11 of 52
Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses, Set of 4
Marquis by Waterford amazon.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

You don't need to drink a scotch older than you in this glass to understand why your whiskey glass matters to your overall drinking experience. So feel free to go ham on the Jack Daniel's.

Amazon
12 of 52
Yeti Rambler 26oz Bottle Chug Top
Yeti huckberry.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

Yeti’s Rambler sets the standard for durable, daily-use water bottles.

Maker's Mark
13 of 52
Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon
Maker's Mark mashandgrape.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

This under-$40 whiskey tastes like something double the price, and it proves why Maker's Mark is the cool-kid brand of bourbon.

The Sill
14 of 52
The Sill Plant Parent Set
The Sill thesill.com
$48.00
SHOP NOW

Can't figure out what plant to get that special someone? Let The Sill founder Eliza Blank choose three for you. We're sure you won't be disappointed with the picks.

2Modern
15 of 52
Kinto SCS Stacking Mug, Set of 4
Kinto 2modern.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

An easy way to make your coffee taste better (even if it's just a placebo effect) is to drink out of a nicer mug. Kinto's are glazed on the top in muted colors that accentuate the bare clay base. The best part is they stack for those tight on space.

Gestalten
16 of 52
The New Traditional: Heritage, Craftsmanship and Local Identity
Gestalten bookshop.org
$55.20
SHOP NOW

The new traditional means maintaining those traditions that are scarily becoming endangered. Read up on the passions of others and you may start up a new hobby of your own.

Trade
17 of 52
Trade Gift Subscription, 3 Bags
Trade drinktrade.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Trade connects dozens of coffee roasters across the country with those craving yet another cup of joe. Give the caffeine addict in your life a few bags to keep them jittery until their next shipment comes.

Courtesy
18 of 52
Tropic Dive Strap
Tropic gearpatrol.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

Chances are if you were a diver in the 1960s, you owned a watch on a Tropic strap. The modern version is made from a new, vulcanized rubber formula that won’t fade from sunlight and is completely hypoallergenic.

Framebridge
19 of 52
Framebridge The Arthur
Framebridge framebridge.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

The convenience of phone cameras make it easy to capture all your favorite moments in one place. But there's no denying that physical photographs and art prints are way better. Get them framed to keep them around for as long as possible.

Grovemade
20 of 52
Grovemade Matte Desk Mat
Grovemade grovemade.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

If you know someone struggling with their work from home situation, get them this desk mat to make work feel less like work. It's hard to describe what a desk mat can do for your psyche, but when you try one, you'll get it.

Tanner Goods
21 of 52
Tanner Goods Journeyman
Tanner Goods tannergoods.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

It doesn’t get much simpler than Tanner Goods’ Journeyman card holder. It’s got a slim profile, perfect to stow in the front pocket, but enough slots to hold the essential cards and a few bills. Plus, the vegetable-tanned leather is sure to age beautifully.

Haus
22 of 52
Haus Essentials
Haus drink.haus
$70.00
SHOP NOW

There's a low-ABV renaissance happening, and while it won't replace your go-to hard liquor, Haus' array of apéritifs make a great pre-dinner beverage (or all-day drinking bout).

Zappos
23 of 52
Teva Hurricane XLT2
Teva zappos.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

Free your toes with these Teva sandals, which are made for tackling trails, beaches and concrete sidewalks. Also, because they're made from recycled plastic, each purchase of Teva basically keeps four plastic bottles out of the ocean.

Courtesy
24 of 52
Davidoff Aniversario Short Perfecto
Davidoff famous-smoke.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

The Perfecto is, as expected, pretty perfect. The Dominican tobacco is medium-bodied and flavorful, and it's an entry-level cigar for those who have yet to puff on a Davidoff.

Lululemon
25 of 52
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon lululemon.com
$78.00
SHOP NOW

It doesn’t matter whether you’re doing mountain climbers at the gym or climbing an actual mountain — having a breathable tee that wicks moisture and is comfy enough to wear on an off day is essential.

gear patrol magazine gift guide techie
Henry Phillips
26 of 52
9 Early-Bird Gift Ideas for Techies

READ THIS STORY

Affordable gift suggestions that will make the life of your tech-savvy friend easier, or at least more fun.

Converse
27 of 52
Converse Chuck 70
Converse converse.com
$80.00
SHOP NOW

The Chuck 70 is Converse’s retro reintroduction of the modern Chuck Taylor. But it’s not just a blast from the past. Everything about it is upgraded, from the canvas to the rubber to the insoles and more, it’s completely worth the price jump.

B&H
28 of 52
Sega Genesis Mini
Sega bhphotovideo.com
$80.00
SHOP NOW

The Sega Genesis Mini is a miniature retro gaming console that plugs into your modern TV (via HDMI) and lets you play 40 classic Sega games, like Ecco the Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim and Street Fighter 2.

Amazon
29 of 52
Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Slate Beard Trimmer
Wahl amazon.com
$80.00
SHOP NOW

Used by professionals and DIY self-barbers alike, the Wahl Lithion Ion + Beard Trimmer is the ideal tool for sculpting your facial topiary. It’s cordless for better maneuverability, powerful enough to glide through the thickest hair and comes with all the right attachments to get you the cut you’re after.

Hay
30 of 52
Hay Crinkle Stripe Plaid Throw
Hay hay.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

Like everything else from Hay, this throw employs bright, playful colors that spruce up a living room. The crinkled material adds texture both physically and visually, and it keeps you warm and toasty, too.

Next
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Buying Guides
The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets
Five Gifts Our Style Writer Highly Recommends
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
Who Makes the Best House Shoe? We Asked Around
The Best Gifts for Your Dad's Garage
The Best Accessories to Give Stylish Guys
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020
Essential Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
The Best Laptop Stands for a Better Home Office
The 10 Best Bathrobes to Buy in 2020