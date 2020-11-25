Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 50 gift ideas every guy will love.
Birthdays. Anniversaries. Father’s Day. Graduation. The calendar is chock-full of occasions for gifting, so coming up with the goods for your dad, best friend or significant other — or all three — is easier said than done. To make your life easier, and your gift better, we’ve rounded up 50 of our most-tested and respected giftable products for a no-B.S. guide to gear he’s sure to love.
Rastal’s Teku glass is the original craft beer drinking vessel. Although it optimizes the aromas and flavors of craft beers, it also makes drinking a Bud Light a more pleasurable experience.
Even a casual watch lover needs a spring bar tool, and Crown & Buckle’s is the best; keep it handy to easily change a strap, adjust a bracelet and more.
This isn't a tacky keychain from the airport — it's a dainty keyring from Brooklyn-based design brand Craighill. Your keys have never looked better.
We named the ShakeSphere one of 2019’s best fitness products for good reason: the internally seamless capsule employs centrifugal force to cleanly blend protein powder, water, milk and even some solids (like peanut butter and bananas) with vigorous shaking.
Give someone the gift of security this year. Make sure they have an eye on their home at all times — and in 1080p no less.
The de facto pour-over coffee brewer is affordable, durable, travel-ready and as beginner-friendly as a pour-over dripper gets.
Combining a fork, spoon, dual-edge, spatula, bottle opener, can opener and veggie peeler into one compact format, the ComplEAT proves that it is indeed possible to get excited about campsite cutlery.
Pricier than something you'd find at Home Goods and cheaper than something from Le Labo, Sydney Hale's candles are made in the US in small batches to keep an eye on quality. With a 50-hour burn time, the candle's glass doubles as a cup once all the wax burns out.
A great foam roller doesn’t have to cost a fortune. The durable Grid features a multi-density exterior to support superior myofascial release and aid muscle recovery — and the free online video library that comes with it ensures optimal use.
It’s everything you love about our award-winning product journalism, but in glorious print form.
You don't need to drink a scotch older than you in this glass to understand why your whiskey glass matters to your overall drinking experience. So feel free to go ham on the Jack Daniel's.
Yeti’s Rambler sets the standard for durable, daily-use water bottles.
This under-$40 whiskey tastes like something double the price, and it proves why Maker's Mark is the cool-kid brand of bourbon.
Can't figure out what plant to get that special someone? Let The Sill founder Eliza Blank choose three for you. We're sure you won't be disappointed with the picks.
An easy way to make your coffee taste better (even if it's just a placebo effect) is to drink out of a nicer mug. Kinto's are glazed on the top in muted colors that accentuate the bare clay base. The best part is they stack for those tight on space.
The new traditional means maintaining those traditions that are scarily becoming endangered. Read up on the passions of others and you may start up a new hobby of your own.
Trade connects dozens of coffee roasters across the country with those craving yet another cup of joe. Give the caffeine addict in your life a few bags to keep them jittery until their next shipment comes.
Chances are if you were a diver in the 1960s, you owned a watch on a Tropic strap. The modern version is made from a new, vulcanized rubber formula that won’t fade from sunlight and is completely hypoallergenic.
The convenience of phone cameras make it easy to capture all your favorite moments in one place. But there's no denying that physical photographs and art prints are way better. Get them framed to keep them around for as long as possible.
If you know someone struggling with their work from home situation, get them this desk mat to make work feel less like work. It's hard to describe what a desk mat can do for your psyche, but when you try one, you'll get it.
It doesn’t get much simpler than Tanner Goods’ Journeyman card holder. It’s got a slim profile, perfect to stow in the front pocket, but enough slots to hold the essential cards and a few bills. Plus, the vegetable-tanned leather is sure to age beautifully.
There's a low-ABV renaissance happening, and while it won't replace your go-to hard liquor, Haus' array of apéritifs make a great pre-dinner beverage (or all-day drinking bout).
Free your toes with these Teva sandals, which are made for tackling trails, beaches and concrete sidewalks. Also, because they're made from recycled plastic, each purchase of Teva basically keeps four plastic bottles out of the ocean.
The Perfecto is, as expected, pretty perfect. The Dominican tobacco is medium-bodied and flavorful, and it's an entry-level cigar for those who have yet to puff on a Davidoff.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re doing mountain climbers at the gym or climbing an actual mountain — having a breathable tee that wicks moisture and is comfy enough to wear on an off day is essential.
The Chuck 70 is Converse’s retro reintroduction of the modern Chuck Taylor. But it’s not just a blast from the past. Everything about it is upgraded, from the canvas to the rubber to the insoles and more, it’s completely worth the price jump.
The Sega Genesis Mini is a miniature retro gaming console that plugs into your modern TV (via HDMI) and lets you play 40 classic Sega games, like Ecco the Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim and Street Fighter 2.
Used by professionals and DIY self-barbers alike, the Wahl Lithion Ion + Beard Trimmer is the ideal tool for sculpting your facial topiary. It’s cordless for better maneuverability, powerful enough to glide through the thickest hair and comes with all the right attachments to get you the cut you’re after.
Like everything else from Hay, this throw employs bright, playful colors that spruce up a living room. The crinkled material adds texture both physically and visually, and it keeps you warm and toasty, too.