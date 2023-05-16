Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
How to Plan the Perfect Day Trip from Asheville
3
2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Can't Keep a V8 Down
4
The Best Things We Drank in May 2023
5
Sell Gear, Buy Gear with Out&Back Outdoor

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Lightweight Patagonia Shorts Are Perfect for Summer, and They're 50% Off

Get a rare discount on a summer wardrobe staple.

By Grace Cooper
green shorts

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Summer is well on its way, so it's about time to ready your warm-weather wardrobe. We're always on the lookout for a good pair of shorts, especially a pair as high quality as Patagonia's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts. With a 7-inch inseam and breathable fabric, these are possibly the most comfortable shorts for any summer activity — and they're 50 percent off in two colors right now. It's rare to find such a good size and color selection on any Patagonia item — let alone one that's on sale — so act now if you want that discount.

Patagonia Men's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts

$69.00
$33.99 (51% off)
SHOP NOW

Patagonia Men's Hydropeak Volley Shorts

$69.00
$33.99 (51% off)
SHOP NOW

Not only are the brand's cool-wearing Hemp Volley Shorts on sale, but also the Hydropeak Volley Shorts. They're lightweight, water-repellant, fast-drying and very stretchy, making them a great option for any water-based outdoor activities. And they're similarly marked down from $69 to $34 in a variety of colors. Whether you prefer one over the other or buy both for the price of one, we're pretty sure these will be your go-to shorts for summer.

Related Stories
What's the Difference? Swim Trunks vs Board Shorts
Are Patagonia's Baggies Sold Out? Try These Shorts
The Best Gym Shorts for Every Workout
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save a Rare $400 on This Super73 E-Bike
Here's What to Buy at All-Clad's Huge Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shop Some of Lululemon's Best Joggers for Less
Save Up to 70% on Shoes for Hiking, Running & More
Save Up to 40% on Top-Notch EDC Gear with Ridge
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Filson Launched a Surprise 25% Off Clearance Sale
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Breville Espresso Machines Are 20% Off on Amazon