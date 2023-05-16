These Lightweight Patagonia Shorts Are Perfect for Summer, and They're 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Summer is well on its way, so it's about time to ready your warm-weather wardrobe. We're always on the lookout for a good pair of shorts, especially a pair as high quality as . With a 7-inch inseam and breathable fabric, these are possibly the most comfortable shorts for any summer activity — and they're 50 percent off in two colors right now. It's rare to find such a good size and color selection on any Patagonia item — let alone one that's on sale — so act now if you want that discount.

Patagonia Men's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts $69.00 $33.99 (51% off) SHOP NOW

Patagonia Men's Hydropeak Volley Shorts $69.00 $33.99 (51% off) SHOP NOW

Not only are the brand's cool-wearing on sale, but also the . They're lightweight, water-repellant, fast-drying and very stretchy, making them a great option for any water-based outdoor activities. And they're similarly marked down from $69 to $34 in a variety of colors. Whether you prefer one over the other or buy both for the price of one, we're pretty sure these will be your go-to shorts for summer.