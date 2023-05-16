These Lightweight Patagonia Shorts Are Perfect for Summer, and They're 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Summer is well on its way, so it's about time to ready your warm-weather wardrobe. We're always on the lookout for a good pair of shorts, especially a pair as high quality as Patagonia's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts. With a 7-inch inseam and breathable fabric, these are possibly the most comfortable shorts for any summer activity — and they're 50 percent off in two colors right now. It's rare to find such a good size and color selection on any Patagonia item — let alone one that's on sale — so act now if you want that discount.
Not only are the brand's cool-wearing Hemp Volley Shorts on sale, but also the Hydropeak Volley Shorts. They're lightweight, water-repellant, fast-drying and very stretchy, making them a great option for any water-based outdoor activities. And they're similarly marked down from $69 to $34 in a variety of colors. Whether you prefer one over the other or buy both for the price of one, we're pretty sure these will be your go-to shorts for summer.