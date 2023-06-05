This High-Tech, Cooling Smart Mattress Cover Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Summer is just days away, which means warmer weather both outside and inside your home. And if you're a hot sleeper, that might mean shedding your blankets and a higher A/C bill. But fear not; there are plenty of ways to stay cool at night, from cooling mattresses to breathable comforters to 's temperature-regulating, smart bed tech. The high-tech sleep brand sells a and that can track your sleep and automatically adjust its temperature, so you can stay cool at night all summer long. And right now, both items are up to $250 off.

If you're not in the market for a new mattress, then the brand's is $1,000 less (and $100 off) and allows you to convert your regular mattress into a smart bed. The cover boasts a lot of the same main functionality as the mattress, like detailed sleep and health data, vibrational and thermal alarms and personalized temperature adjustments for each side of the bed. Both the mattress and cover come with a discreet hub device that you keep next to your bed and fill with water that gets pumped into the mattress/cover for that cooling effect.

Both the mattress and mattress cover are pretty expensive (as you've probably already noticed), but not unreasonable for a smart bed, like the ones from . And any discount, however small, makes a difference — so shop these savings while you can.