This High-Tech, Cooling Smart Mattress Cover Is on Sale

Track your sleep stats, stay cool this summer and so much more with Eight Sleep's smart sleep tech.

By Grace Cooper
eight sleep pod 3 mattress in bedroom
Eight Sleep

Summer is just days away, which means warmer weather both outside and inside your home. And if you're a hot sleeper, that might mean shedding your blankets and a higher A/C bill. But fear not; there are plenty of ways to stay cool at night, from cooling mattresses to breathable comforters to Eight Sleep's temperature-regulating, smart bed tech. The high-tech sleep brand sells a mattress and mattress cover that can track your sleep and automatically adjust its temperature, so you can stay cool at night all summer long. And right now, both items are up to $250 off.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover

eightsleep.com
$2,195.00
SHOP NOW

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress

eightsleep.com
$3,145.00
SHOP NOW

If you're not in the market for a new mattress, then the brand's Pod Cover is $1,000 less (and $100 off) and allows you to convert your regular mattress into a smart bed. The cover boasts a lot of the same main functionality as the mattress, like detailed sleep and health data, vibrational and thermal alarms and personalized temperature adjustments for each side of the bed. Both the mattress and cover come with a discreet hub device that you keep next to your bed and fill with water that gets pumped into the mattress/cover for that cooling effect.

Both the mattress and mattress cover are pretty expensive (as you've probably already noticed), but not unreasonable for a smart bed, like the ones from Sleep Number. And any discount, however small, makes a difference — so shop these savings while you can.

