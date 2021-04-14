Today's Top Stories
Patagonia’s Best Bags Are Sweetly Discounted Right Now

The iconic Black Hole Duffel boasts loads of durability and functionality, and now's the time to score a deal.

By Tanner Bowden
patagonia black hole bag deal gear patrol lead full
Patagonia

If you’ve never heard of Patagonia’s Black Hole duffel bags, you’ve likely spotted one in an airport, foreign train station or strapped to the roof of an overlander. Patagonia built the weather-resistant and sturdy bags to last decades with a rugged TPU-laminated ripstop nylon. They also include removable backpack straps that make carrying one a breeze, even when it’s fully loaded.

The 55-liter version is arguably the most versatile size; it’s big enough to pack everything you’ll need for a weekend or a week, and it still fits into the overhead bins on planes. We’ve put this bag through its paces on all kinds of adventures, from a ski weekend in Vermont to a month-long trip to Ecuador, and it comes through every time.

In short, the Black Hole is one of the best rugged duffel bags available, and right now, thanks to Backcountry's 20 percent off one full-price item sale, you can score one of six varieties at a sweet discount. The 20 percent discount does have some exclusions, and as we mentioned, it's only valid on one full-priced item. But now is definitely a great time to score a solid deal on a travel bag you'll have for years to come.

Backcountry
Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia
SHOP NOW: $129 $103
Backcountry
Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag
Patagonia
SHOP NOW: $139 $111
Backcountry
Black Hole 70L Duffel Bag
Patagonia
SHOP NOW: $159 $127
Backcountry
Black Hole 40L Wheeled Duffel
Patagonia
SHOP NOW: $299 $239
Backcountry
Black Hole 70L Wheeled Duffel
Patagonia
SHOP NOW: $329 $263
Backcountry
Black Hole 100L Wheeled Duffel
Patagonia
SHOP NOW: $349 $279

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Best Made SWS Patrol Pack
Best Made SWS Patrol Pack
$187 $250

$63 OFF (25%)

This highly versatile pack is made from 1000D Cordura for durability and has any pocket you can imagine needing on a day-to-day basis or for short adventures. Plus it looks damn cool. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GIFTS

Outdoor Research Durable Dry Sack
Outdoor Research Durable Dry Sack
Outdoor Research avantlink.com
$30 $35

$5 OFF (15%)

When you're packing for a camping trip or even just a weekend away, having a stuff sack helps keep your things dry and organized. This can fit a small sleeping bag or all of your dirty laundry. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Alps Mountaineering Lay-Z Lounger Camp Chair
Alps Mountaineering Lay-Z Lounger Camp Chair
avantlink.com
$127 $170

$43 OFF (25%)

Not exactly a top pick for backpacking, but an excellent pick for your backyard or car camping. It has an adjustable headrest for optimal stargazing and can hold up to 300 pounds on its steel frame. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP CHAIRS

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler - 54 qts.
Coleman Steel Belted Cooler - 54 qts.
Coleman skimresources.com
$97 $130

$33 OFF (25%)

Coleman is an iconic maker of camping equipment — everyone knows its green color when they see it. This cooler may be better for at-home hangs or car camping, but the legacy still remains.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Hydro Flask Skyline Wine Bottle
Hydro Flask Skyline Wine Bottle
Hydro Flask skimresources.com
$25 $45

$20 OFF (44%)

This bottle holds an entire bottle of wine — yes, an entire bottle. Bring your favorite wines along with you to the park or on a camping trip and you'll have fresh wine at the perfect temp, all with no glass to be seen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Stanley GO Tumbler with Ceramivac
Stanley GO Tumbler with Ceramivac
skimresources.com
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

If you're tired of tasting metal when you drink from your tumbler, Stanley has fixed that by creating a line of mugs and tumblers made with its own proprietary vacuum-insulated ceramic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

SOG Fielder Knife
SOG Fielder Knife
SOG skimresources.com
$17 $25

$8 OFF (32%)

This ambidextrous pocket knife from SOG features the good looks of a polished stainless steel blade and iconic wood handle, making it a great pick for your EDC and daily knife needs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Keen Venture Waterproof Shoes
Keen Venture Waterproof Shoes
KEEN skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Mountain Hardwear Rook 0 Degree Down Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Rook 0 Degree Down Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear avantlink.com
$225 $300

$75 OFF (25%)

Nothing cozier than climbing into your down sleeping bag at the end of a long day on the trail. This one has 650 down fill that is super packable and keeps you warm down to zero degrees. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Ust Watertight Fire Kit 1.0
Ust Watertight Fire Kit 1.0
ust rei.com
$9 $13

$4 OFF (32%)

Is there anything worse than nestling in for a cold night and your matches are wet? Probably not. Keep things dry with a waterproof fire starter kit, no matches necessary (but you could keep them if you want). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Cotopaxi Teca Light Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
Cotopaxi Teca Light Half Zip Windbreaker Jacket
moosejaw.com
$68 $80

$12 OFF W/ CODE COTOPAXI15 (15%)

Cotopaxi is always down for a caper; the adventure brand makes some of the most fun gear you can buy. We love the bright color-blocked patterns and keen technical spirit that makes its gear more than meets the eye. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR FOR SPRING

Snow Peak Tsuzumi Double-Wall Vacuum Water Bottle
Snow Peak Tsuzumi Double-Wall Vacuum Water Bottle
Snow Peak skimresources.com
$53 $70

$17 OFF (24%)

Japan's Snow Peak is a brand that is the ultimate combination of premium form and function. This water bottle features everything you'd want — double walls and vacuum sealing — but it also looks dang cool, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

REI Co-op Drypoint GTX Jacket
REI Co-op Drypoint GTX Jacket
REI Co-op skimresources.com
$174 $249

$75 OFF (30%)

It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat April Showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Sun Mask
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Sun Mask
Patagonia avantlink.com
$12 $29

$17 OFF (58%)

While masks may not be mandated forever, there will still be some times where you will probably want a face covering. This gaiter is excellent for days in the sun but will also double nicely as a face mask in a pinch. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask backcountry.com
$36 $45

$9 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI moosejaw.com
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

backcountry hiker
Backcountry

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

Get fitted for summer with 20 percent off activewear brands from Backcountry including Reigning Champ, Adidas, Richer Poor, and Varley.

Best Made SWS Patrol Pack
Best Made SWS Patrol Pack
$187 $250

$63 OFF (25%)

This highly versatile pack is made from 1000D Cordura for durability and has any pocket you can imagine needing on a day-to-day basis or for short adventures. Plus it looks damn cool. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GIFTS

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
shrsl.com
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Bouqs Mother's Day Flowers
Bouqs Mother's Day Flowers
mother's day
$31+ $39+

20% OFF W/ CODE INAFLASH

Yes, Mother's Day is almost here and you should probably get flowers for your mom. If you pre-order from Bouqs, you can get 20% off any of its Mother's Day selection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Garrett Leight Clement Sunglasses
Garrett Leight Clement Sunglasses
skimresources.com
$270 $360

$90 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (25%)

Summer is coming and you need a new pair of shades. Right now you can get a pair from Garrett Leight, the California-based brand that outfits celebs like Brad Pitt, for 25% off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Jacket
Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Jacket
Arc'teryx avantlink.com
$167 $239

$72 OFF (30%)

According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Hoka One One Carbon X
Hoka One One Carbon X
skimresources.com
$145 $180d

$35 OFF (19%)

As Nike has stepped its game up, so have other elite running brands. The Carbon X is Hoka One One's foray into running shoes with a springy carbon plate for efficiency and a propulsive ride.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES 

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Men's Running Shoe skimresources.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training. These rarely go on sale, so pick some up while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Anker PowerCore III Elite
Anker PowerCore III Elite
Anker amazon.com
$104 $140

$36 OFF (26%)

This compact portable charger from Anker might be diminutive, but it packs a big punch. Not only will this keep your phone topped up, but it can even charge an Apple Macbook Pro or Air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST IPHONE BATTERY CASES

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

The Mirror Home Gym
The Mirror Home Gym
mirror skimresources.com
$1,495 $1,745

$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
$194 $398

$194 OFF (50%)

When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Nike Blazer Mid '77
Nike Blazer Mid '77
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

