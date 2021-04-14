Patagonia’s Best Bags Are Sweetly Discounted Right Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
If you’ve never heard of Patagonia’s Black Hole duffel bags, you’ve likely spotted one in an airport, foreign train station or strapped to the roof of an overlander. Patagonia built the weather-resistant and sturdy bags to last decades with a rugged TPU-laminated ripstop nylon. They also include removable backpack straps that make carrying one a breeze, even when it’s fully loaded.
The 55-liter version is arguably the most versatile size; it’s big enough to pack everything you’ll need for a weekend or a week, and it still fits into the overhead bins on planes. We’ve put this bag through its paces on all kinds of adventures, from a ski weekend in Vermont to a month-long trip to Ecuador, and it comes through every time.
In short, the Black Hole is one of the best rugged duffel bags available, and right now, thanks to Backcountry's 20 percent off one full-price item sale, you can score one of six varieties at a sweet discount. The 20 percent discount does have some exclusions, and as we mentioned, it's only valid on one full-priced item. But now is definitely a great time to score a solid deal on a travel bag you'll have for years to come.
Today's Best Outdoor Deals
$63 OFF (25%)
This highly versatile pack is made from 1000D Cordura for durability and has any pocket you can imagine needing on a day-to-day basis or for short adventures. Plus it looks damn cool.
$5 OFF (15%)
When you're packing for a camping trip or even just a weekend away, having a stuff sack helps keep your things dry and organized. This can fit a small sleeping bag or all of your dirty laundry.
$43 OFF (25%)
Not exactly a top pick for backpacking, but an excellent pick for your backyard or car camping. It has an adjustable headrest for optimal stargazing and can hold up to 300 pounds on its steel frame.
$33 OFF (25%)
Coleman is an iconic maker of camping equipment — everyone knows its green color when they see it. This cooler may be better for at-home hangs or car camping, but the legacy still remains.
$20 OFF (44%)
This bottle holds an entire bottle of wine — yes, an entire bottle. Bring your favorite wines along with you to the park or on a camping trip and you'll have fresh wine at the perfect temp, all with no glass to be seen.
$9 OFF (26%)
If you're tired of tasting metal when you drink from your tumbler, Stanley has fixed that by creating a line of mugs and tumblers made with its own proprietary vacuum-insulated ceramic.
$8 OFF (32%)
This ambidextrous pocket knife from SOG features the good looks of a polished stainless steel blade and iconic wood handle, making it a great pick for your EDC and daily knife needs.
$34 OFF (20%)
When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool.
$75 OFF (25%)
Nothing cozier than climbing into your down sleeping bag at the end of a long day on the trail. This one has 650 down fill that is super packable and keeps you warm down to zero degrees.
$4 OFF (32%)
Is there anything worse than nestling in for a cold night and your matches are wet? Probably not. Keep things dry with a waterproof fire starter kit, no matches necessary (but you could keep them if you want).
$12 OFF W/ CODE COTOPAXI15 (15%)
Cotopaxi is always down for a caper; the adventure brand makes some of the most fun gear you can buy. We love the bright color-blocked patterns and keen technical spirit that makes its gear more than meets the eye.
$17 OFF (24%)
Japan's Snow Peak is a brand that is the ultimate combination of premium form and function. This water bottle features everything you'd want — double walls and vacuum sealing — but it also looks dang cool, too.
$75 OFF (30%)
It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat April Showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear.
$17 OFF (58%)
While masks may not be mandated forever, there will still be some times where you will probably want a face covering. This gaiter is excellent for days in the sun but will also double nicely as a face mask in a pinch.
$9 OFF (20%)
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
$3 OFF (15%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 20% OFF
Get fitted for summer with 20 percent off activewear brands from Backcountry including Reigning Champ, Adidas, Richer Poor, and Varley.
$50 OFF (14%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.
20% OFF W/ CODE INAFLASH
Yes, Mother's Day is almost here and you should probably get flowers for your mom. If you pre-order from Bouqs, you can get 20% off any of its Mother's Day selection.
$90 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (25%)
Summer is coming and you need a new pair of shades. Right now you can get a pair from Garrett Leight, the California-based brand that outfits celebs like Brad Pitt, for 25% off.
$72 OFF (30%)
According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.
$35 OFF (19%)
As Nike has stepped its game up, so have other elite running brands. The Carbon X is Hoka One One's foray into running shoes with a springy carbon plate for efficiency and a propulsive ride.
$30 OFF (15%)
Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training. These rarely go on sale, so pick some up while you can.
$36 OFF (26%)
This compact portable charger from Anker might be diminutive, but it packs a big punch. Not only will this keep your phone topped up, but it can even charge an Apple Macbook Pro or Air.
$120 OFF (21%)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$109 OFF (15%)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$194 OFF (50%)
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
$40 OFF (33%)
The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.