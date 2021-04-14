Patagonia’s Best Bags Are Sweetly Discounted Right Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

If you’ve never heard of Patagonia’s Black Hole duffel bags, you’ve likely spotted one in an airport, foreign train station or strapped to the roof of an overlander. Patagonia built the weather-resistant and sturdy bags to last decades with a rugged TPU-laminated ripstop nylon. They also include removable backpack straps that make carrying one a breeze, even when it’s fully loaded.

The 55-liter version is arguably the most versatile size; it’s big enough to pack everything you’ll need for a weekend or a week, and it still fits into the overhead bins on planes. We’ve put this bag through its paces on all kinds of adventures, from a ski weekend in Vermont to a month-long trip to Ecuador, and it comes through every time.

In short, the Black Hole is one of the best rugged duffel bags available, and right now, thanks to Backcountry's 20 percent off one full-price item sale, you can score one of six varieties at a sweet discount. The 20 percent discount does have some exclusions, and as we mentioned, it's only valid on one full-priced item. But now is definitely a great time to score a solid deal on a travel bag you'll have for years to come.

