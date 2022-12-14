Samsung’s Frame TV Is Up to $820 Off Ahead of the Holidays — but Stock Is Low

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Samsung’s The Frame TV is one of the most unique 4K TVs that you can buy. As its name gives away, The Frame TV looks like a framed piece of art hanging on your wall. Not only does it work as a normal TV, but it can display actual art or various beautiful photos when nobody is watching it; this way it blends into your home’s decor. Not everybody likes the idea of having a black box hanging on their wall, after all.
The Frame TV isn’t the most expensive TV around — it’s not in the same realm as many OLED TVs, for example — but it’s not particularly cheap, either. That said, Amazon is selling most of its renewed stock of The Frame TVs, in every size (from 32- to 85-inches), at some of the lowest prices we've seen. You can even buy a 75-inch model for a whopping $820 off, which might be the best deal we've ever seen. Furthermore, if you'd rather buy direct and brand-new, Samsung itself has two sizes (43- and 50-inch) for a couple hundred off each. If you were waiting on a good 4K TV deal, this is the perfect chance — but hurry; stock is already low on some sizes.
SAVE NOW: Samsung SAVE NOW: Amazon
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
20% off Sitewide
Nixon hits the gifting sweet spot with a huge array of watches for any wrist and every style. Between December 12-19, score an exclusive 20 percent off sitewide with code GP20.
$230 $153 (33% OFF)
With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.
$110 $66 (40% OFF)
These outdoor-friendly, handmade slippers are the best of both worlds — comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, while still being rugged enough for taking a walk outside.
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
With excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation and, of course, Apple compatibility, the AirPods Max are a worthy purchase for yourself or someone else this holiday season. And right, they're $100 off in the green and black colorways.
$195 $146 (25% OFF)
Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.
$298 $208 (30% OFF)
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
$129 $119 (8% OFF)
Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$109 $49 (55% OFF W/ CODE COZY20)
If you're in the market for a new robe, then you can't go wrong with one from Parachute. According to the brand, it sold a robe every 60 seconds during its Cyber Week sale.
$245 $196 (20% OFF)
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.
$750 $600 (20% OFF)
This combo mirror and fitness machine gives you access to more than 40 live and 3,000 pre-recorded classes any time of day from the comfort of your own home.
$249 $139 (44% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)
With a stainless steel case and a leather strap, this Timex watch is both classic and functional. It's water-resistant, includes a date window and gets power from your movement.
$199 $85 (57% OFF)
Once the gifts are all wrapped and under the tree, you're probably going to want to wind down, relax and chill. Well, that's made all the simpler with Layla's stress-reducing, cozy-warm weighted blanket.
$1,445 $1,245 (14% OFF)
With the holidays ending soon, the new-year gym rush is almost upon us. Skip the crowds by dropping a Peloton Bike into your own home. You'll still get professional-lead, top-level fitness training, but you can do it where it is most convenient.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Perfect for holiday hosting, this meat thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in literally one second — meaning you'll know the exact moment that roast is cooked all the way through.
$130 $84 (35% OFF)
If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.
$945 $756 (20% OFF)
One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.
$900 $700 (22% OFF)
Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.
$125 $89 (29% OFF)
While we can't guarantee that these shoes will make you run faster and jump higher, we can tell you that they're ultralight, cushiony, reflective, breathable and made from eco-friendly materials.