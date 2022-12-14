Samsung’s Frame TV Is Up to $820 Off Ahead of the Holidays — but Stock Is Low

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is one of the most unique 4K TVs that you can buy. As its name gives away, The Frame TV looks like a framed piece of art hanging on your wall. Not only does it work as a normal TV, but it can display actual art or various beautiful photos when nobody is watching it; this way it blends into your home’s decor. Not everybody likes the idea of having a black box hanging on their wall, after all.

The Frame TV isn’t the most expensive TV around — it’s not in the same realm as many OLED TVs, for example — but it’s not particularly cheap, either. That said, Amazon is selling most of its renewed stock of The Frame TVs, in every size (from 32- to 85-inches), at some of the lowest prices we've seen. You can even buy a 75-inch model for a whopping $820 off, which might be the best deal we've ever seen. Furthermore, if you'd rather buy direct and brand-new, Samsung itself has two sizes (43- and 50-inch) for a couple hundred off each. If you were waiting on a good 4K TV deal, this is the perfect chance — but hurry; stock is already low on some sizes.

