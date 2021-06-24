Ready to Travel Again? Some of Tumi's Best Suitcases Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Now at Nordstrom, Tumi suitcases, backpacks and briefcases are more affordable. Don’t miss this chance to pick up a great new bag from one of the best names in the industry — items are reduced by up to 30 percent and there’s something for everybody.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$357 $286 (20% OFF)
It isn't often that you can get this good of a deal on some of the best cookware you can buy. Made In's sale is must-shop.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price.
$150 $125 (17% OFF)
This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy.
$161 $113 (30% OFF)
These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$70 $59 (16% OFF)
Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour.
$88 $68 (23% OFF)
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.