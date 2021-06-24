Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Ready to Travel Again? Some of Tumi's Best Suitcases Are on Sale

Don’t miss this chance to save.

By John Zientek
tumi
Tumi

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Now at Nordstrom, Tumi suitcases, backpacks and briefcases are more affordable. Don’t miss this chance to pick up a great new bag from one of the best names in the industry — items are reduced by up to 30 percent and there’s something for everybody.

SHOP NOW

Nordstrom
Tumi V4 Collection 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case
TUMI nordstrom.com
$525.00
SHOP NOW
Nordstrom
Tumi Tegra-Lite Max Short Trip 26-Inch Expandable Four Wheel Packing Case
TUMI nordstrom.com
$795.00
SHOP NOW
Nordstrom
Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Continental Expandable Spinner Carry-On
TUMI nordstrom.com
$450.00
SHOP NOW
Nordstrom
Tumi V3 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On
TUMI nordstrom.com
$415.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
The 5 Best Aluminum Suitcases Worth Your Money
The 25 Best Travel Accessories for Any Trip
The Best Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Made In Non Stick Set
Made In Non Stick Set
Made In
SAVE NOW

$357 $286 (20% OFF)

It isn't often that you can get this good of a deal on some of the best cookware you can buy. Made In's sale is must-shop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $68 (23% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Robo-Vac You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now
Birkenstocks Rarely Go on Sale but They’re 25% Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This 60% Off Carhartt WIP Sale Won't Last Long
Save up to 50% During Filson’s Summer Sale
This Is as Cheap as Finex Cast-Iron Skillets Come
The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are Finally on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Elevate Your Wardrobe with this Mr Porter Sale
Nike Has a Running Shoe on Sale for Everyone
Prime Day Is Over but Walmart's Still Got Deals