Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Today at Outerknown, you can save 30 percent on one of the best overshirts available. The California brand’s Blanket Shirt is woven from thick organic cotton and has a bit of weight, yet it’s super soft and breathable, and hangs and drapes like no other overshirt — this is not a cardboard-y wool layer. Because it’s made from hefty cotton fabric, it’s ideal for a range of temperatures and it will stand up to years of continuous wear. I’ve had mine for almost four years and it doesn’t look worse for wear. If anything, it’s better: the texture is softer, the colors more muted.

Outerknown Outerknown Blanket Shirt Outerknown $103.60 SAVE NOW

Available in a range of different plaids, the Blanket Shirt normally retails for $148. And while that’s more than some overshirts from other brands, the value of mine — in terms of cost-per-wear — is unreal. It gets regular wear every season and is perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… you see what I’m getting at. It’s a pillar of my wardrobe, and I’m sure if you get one, it won’t take you long to see why.

For just 24 hours, Outerknown and Huckberry are saving you 30 percent on the Blanket Shirt ahead of the cooler months — at Outerknown, make sure to use the code BLANKETS30 at checkout. That means you can score this quintessential fall shirt for just $104.

SAVE NOW: OUTERKNOWN SAVE NOW: HUCKBERRY

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io