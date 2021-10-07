Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Today at Outerknown, you can save 30 percent on one of the best overshirts available. The California brand’s Blanket Shirt is woven from thick organic cotton and has a bit of weight, yet it’s super soft and breathable, and hangs and drapes like no other overshirt — this is not a cardboard-y wool layer. Because it’s made from hefty cotton fabric, it’s ideal for a range of temperatures and it will stand up to years of continuous wear. I’ve had mine for almost four years and it doesn’t look worse for wear. If anything, it’s better: the texture is softer, the colors more muted.
Available in a range of different plaids, the Blanket Shirt normally retails for $148. And while that’s more than some overshirts from other brands, the value of mine — in terms of cost-per-wear — is unreal. It gets regular wear every season and is perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… you see what I’m getting at. It’s a pillar of my wardrobe, and I’m sure if you get one, it won’t take you long to see why.
For just 24 hours, Outerknown and Huckberry are saving you 30 percent on the Blanket Shirt ahead of the cooler months — at Outerknown, make sure to use the code BLANKETS30 at checkout. That means you can score this quintessential fall shirt for just $104.
Clubmasters are an iconic silhouette that has been worn by just about anyone who is anyone throughout the years. This model has been upgraded with a folding frame, adding a bit of flair to the timeless look.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.
