The Best Running Earbuds You Can Buy Are on Sale

The Jaybird Vista earbuds were released in 2019 and were quickly named a Gear Patrol pick for best fitness products of 2019. Two years later, they're still the best headphones for running and working out, and right now you can get them for $30 off at Huckberry.

The Vista earbuds are exceptional wireless headphones. They’re lighter and smaller than basically every other pair on the market. And they’re more rugged and water-resistant (IPX7), too, and are perfect for serious athletes such as long-distance runners and mountain bikers. The Vistas are normally $180 but are currently $150 at Huckberry. Gear up for spring and summer runs now with these solid deal.

