Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
3
The Watches You Missed from the 2021 Golden Globes
4
Nike Secretly Updated One of Its Fastest Shoes
5
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Running Earbuds You Can Buy Are on Sale

The Jaybird Vista wireless earbuds are still our favorite earbuds for running and working out. Right now they're $30 off.

By Tucker Bowe
a pair of black wireless earbuds
Jaybird Sport

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The Jaybird Vista earbuds were released in 2019 and were quickly named a Gear Patrol pick for best fitness products of 2019. Two years later, they're still the best headphones for running and working out, and right now you can get them for $30 off at Huckberry.

The Vista earbuds are exceptional wireless headphones. They’re lighter and smaller than basically every other pair on the market. And they’re more rugged and water-resistant (IPX7), too, and are perfect for serious athletes such as long-distance runners and mountain bikers. The Vistas are normally $180 but are currently $150 at Huckberry. Gear up for spring and summer runs now with these solid deal.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Wireless Headphones for Running and Worki
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones in 2021

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$144 $248

$104 OFF (42%)

This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike skimresources.com
$64 $120

$56 OFF (46%)

As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING WHEN IT'S COLD

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics amazon.com
$60 $90

$30 OFF (33%)

Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES OF FEBRUARY

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$160 $198

$38 OFF (19%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Running
What I Learned from a Month of Whoop
Nike Secretly Updated One of Its Fastest Shoes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Running Gear Should You Spend Your Money On?
11 New Things to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped
The Best New Outdoor Gear of February 2020
This Awesome Pack Highlights Lululemon's Big Sale
The Best Gym Shorts According to 6 Pro Trainers
5 Cool New Running Shoes You Need to Know
How to Run When It's Cold AF Out
What That Extra Lace Hole on Your Gym Shoes Is For