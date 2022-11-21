These Stylish Prints Make an Excellent Holiday Gift, Especially On Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

If you're looking for a stylish gift for a loved one but don't want to risk copping the wrong size sweater or a pair of sneakers theyhaven't been eyeballing all year, a framed print is an excellent option. One of the best places on the web to find something like this is Sonic Editions. Going strong for over 10 years, the site has amassed a huge selection of fine art photography, working with legendary photographers and archives to provide one of the most comprehensive lifestyle print selections we've ever seen. Right now, you can snag 10 percent off sitewide with the code 10blackfriday22, giving you the rare opportunity to save on high-quality prints that are already quite affordable, given their place in the art world.

Sonic Editions Steve McQueen Aims a Pistol soniceditions.com SHOP NOW

You can find portraits and candid photos of everyone from John Lennon to Paul Newman to Audrey Hepburn. If you're not after a famous portrait, there are hundreds of prints of vintage cars, sports, fashion and iconic locales to choose from.

Sonic Editions Frank Sinatra A OK soniceditions.com SHOP NOW

Prices for framed prints start at just $139 for the smallest sizes, but you can go big, as well, with some prints sized at 33x40 inches (or bigger). The collection is so extensive, you can probably do all of your holiday shopping at this one site, no matter what your giftees are into.

SAVE NOW