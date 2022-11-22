Today's Top Stories
The 12 Best Home Products of Winter 2022

From the nicest wool blanket to an affordable gooseneck kettle, here's the gear you need for a cozy winter at home.

By Johnny Brayson
breville coffee maker sitting on rocks with a wga home logo
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2022 Winter Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Once winter rolls around, you’re likely to find yourself spending a lot more time inside to avoid the frigid temperatures outdoors. And let’s face it, hanging around the house all the time can get a bit boring (and we all know we’ve done more than enough of it for the past couple of years). That is unless you’ve got a lot of great gear at home. From outfitting an ergonomic home office to finding ways to keep warm to mastering new skills in the kitchen, here are the best home products to ensure you have the best winter possible.


Best Overall Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1
$477 AT AMAZON

Steelcase’s Series 1 is more comfortable than most, thanks to a backrest that conforms to your spine, active armrests that move with you and a slew of adjustment points.

RELATED: The 23 Best Office Chairs of 2022

Best Affordable Standing Desk
Seville Classics AirLift Tempered Glass Standing Desk
$350 AT AMAZON

With a tempered glass top, touch panel controls, dual USB ports and three customizable height settings, this sit-to-stand desk looks as good as it functions.

RELATED: The 11 Best Standing Desks of 2022

Best Air Purifier for Allergies
Levoit Core 400S
Now 15% off
$187 AT AMAZON

In addition to a triple-filtration system featuring the highest-grade HEPA filter, Levoit’s high-tech air purifier utilizes exclusive AirSight Plus Technology that laser-scans the air for allergens and adjusts its fan speed accordingly.

RELATED: The 14 Best Air Purifiers of 2022

Best Overall Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute
Now 30% off
$350 AT DYSON

With up to 40 minutes of battery life, powerful Dyson suction and advanced tech that keeps hair from tangling up on the brush head, the V8 Absolute machine will revolutionize your cleaning routine.

RELATED: The Complete Buying Guide to Dyson Vacuums

Best Affordable Indoor Space Heater
Lasko 754201 Ceramic Heater
$40 AT AMAZON

Lasko’s compact heater is ideal for small spaces and boasts a quick-heating ceramic element with 1,500 watts of power, a trio of fan speeds, built-in safety features and an adjustable thermostat.

RELATED: The 11 Best Space Heaters of 2022

Best Upgrade Wool Blanket
Pendleton Harding Wool Blanket
Cam Oden
$439 AT AMAZON

Any wool blanket will keep you warm, but this classic from Pendleton offers an elevated experience. Made in the USA from American virgin wool, its jacquard pattern has been a hit for nearly a century.

RELATED: The 10 Types of Wool You Need to Know

Best Upgrade Flannel Sheets
Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets
$268 AT COYUCHI

Not only are Coyuchi’s organic cotton sheets thicker and warmer than your typical flannel ones, they’re also more durable, with a smooth, soft brushed finish that resists pilling.

RELATED: How to Winterize Your Bedroom

Best Affordable Gooseneck Kettle
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Now 15% off
$59 AT AMAZON

With a sleek, stylish appearance reminiscent of far more expensive kettles, food-grade stainless steel construction and five pre-set temperature settings, Cosori’s gooseneck kettle is an incredible value.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Make Pour-Over Coffee

Best Upgrade Drip Coffee Maker
Breville Precision Brewer
Cam Oden
$325 AT AMAZON

Automatic drip coffee isn’t typically associated with craft coffee brewing, but Breville’s sleek stainless steel machine changes that. It allows you to customize your brew’s temperature, bloom time and flow rate for the best cup of automatic coffee ever.

RELATED: The 10 Best Coffee Makers of 2022

Best Overall Chef’s Knife
Tojiro DP Gyutou
$100 AT AMAZON

Tojiro’s DP Gyutou is a full-tang, mid-weight Japanese knife that combines a durable VG10 steel core with a softer stainless steel exterior that makes it a breeze to sharpen.

RELATED: The 8 Best Knife Sharpeners of 2022

Best Upgrade Cast Iron Skillet
Butter Pat Industries Heather
$215 AT BUTTERPATINDUSTRIES.COM

Lighter than a typical cast iron pan, Butter Pat’s Heather is also cast smooth, lacking the usual bumps of cast iron and making for a pan that’s practically nonstick out of the box.

RELATED: The 7 Best Cast-Iron Skillets of 2022

Most Affordable Sofa
Ikea Finnala Sofa
$1,149 AT IKEA

Comfortable, stylish and modular, Ikea’s Finnala offers loads of value at a low price point. It even features a removable, machine-washable cover for foolproof upkeep.

RELATED: The 24 Best Sofa Brands of 2022

