Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Transition to Fall With These Wardrobe Essentials
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing
5
Every Day Essentials To Boost the Summer Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Solo Stove's New Pizza Oven Is $280 Off, Apple Watch Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
deals of note pi pizza oven, apple watch series 7, and pax 3

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove
SHOP AT SOLO STOVE

$625 $440 (30% OFF)

Solo Stove, one of our favorite portable fire pit makers, also makes a mean pizza oven. Available in a wood only or a wood and gas option, this is the best dual-fuel oven you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple
SHOP AT AMAZON

$399 $280 (30% OFF)

The most recent iteration of the Apple Watch boasts an updated design with a larger screen and more rounded corners as well as 33% faster charging and a bigger keyboard. And right now, you can get it for the record low price of $119 off.

WHICH APPLE WATCH MODEL IS RIGHT FOR YOU?

PAX 3 Complete Kit
Pax
SHOP AT PAX.COM

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

The Pax 3 is our pick for the best overall weed vape, and right now you can get the complete kit for $50 off or the basic kit for $40 off in all colorways. And it comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Vuori Tradewind Performance Tee
Vuori
SHOP AT VUORI

$58 $39 (33% OFF)

Known for being versatile and soft, Vuori workout clothes are some of the best around. At $19 off, this performance tee is quick-drying and has a UPF of 30 or more. Plus, it's mostly made of recycled polyester.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S WORKOUT CLOTHES

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Apple
SHOP AT AMAZON

$329 $300 (9% OFF)

The 10.2-inch iPad is back and with a nifty little discount too. Right now, you can get the 64GB, WiFi-only version of the device for $300 on Amazon.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BUYING APPLE ON AMAZON

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss