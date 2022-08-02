Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today's Best Deals: Solo Stove's New Pizza Oven Is $280 Off, Apple Watch Deals & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$625 $440 (30% OFF)
Solo Stove, one of our favorite portable fire pit makers, also makes a mean pizza oven. Available in a wood only or a wood and gas option, this is the best dual-fuel oven you can buy.
$399 $280 (30% OFF)
The most recent iteration of the Apple Watch boasts an updated design with a larger screen and more rounded corners as well as 33% faster charging and a bigger keyboard. And right now, you can get it for the record low price of $119 off.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
The Pax 3 is our pick for the best overall weed vape, and right now you can get the complete kit for $50 off or the basic kit for $40 off in all colorways. And it comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.
$58 $39 (33% OFF)
Known for being versatile and soft, Vuori workout clothes are some of the best around. At $19 off, this performance tee is quick-drying and has a UPF of 30 or more. Plus, it's mostly made of recycled polyester.
$329 $300 (9% OFF)
The 10.2-inch iPad is back and with a nifty little discount too. Right now, you can get the 64GB, WiFi-only version of the device for $300 on Amazon.