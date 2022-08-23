Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: AirPods Are $69 Off, Save 50% on Rhone Apparel & More

By Will Porter
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.

Rhone 7-inch Mako Tech Short
Rhone
$68 $48 (29% OFF)

Made for any workout, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening track workout or just running errands around town.

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$249 $180 (28% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

PKGrills PK360
PKGrills
$1,000 $900 (10% OFF)

Constructed entirely from aluminum, the PK360 is designed to eliminate hotspots and be the best charcoal grill you can buy. It has a thermometer, cooks evenly and will last for decades.

Burrow Arch Nomad Sofa
Burrow
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but thanks to its direct-to-consumer model, takes the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier into your home than ever.

