Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 30% Off Lululemon Joggers, Savings on Solo Stoves & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of running pants, stove and fleece
Courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Lululemon
Lululemon Reflective Running Jogger
Lululemon
$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Running in cool weather has never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when lounging.

The North Face
The North Face Printed Campshire Full-Zip Jacket
REI
$139 $104 (25% OFF)

We've found your new go-to fleece for fall. Rarely on sale, fleece jackets from The North Face are always comfortable and stylish, plus feature handy pockets and a woven heritage logo.

Solo Stove
Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove
$120 $80 (33% OFF)

The Mesa includes the brand's signature 304 stainless steel construction and styling, smokeless airflow tech (so your eyes won't sting even downwind), a removable stand so you can keep it up off your delicate surfaces, the ability to burn with both traditional wood and pellets and so much more.

Flexispot
Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk
Flexispot
$370 $329 (11% OFF)

The Kana is jam-packed with features. It has a powerful motor that stays quiet, and users can set their favorite height settings for quick and easy sit-to-stand transitioning. There's even a built-in reminder that tells you when it's time to get on your feet or sit down.

Stoic
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
$150 $75 (50% OFF)

You don't need to spend the big bucks to get a legit cooler that looks awesome and functions exactly how you want it. Stoic, a Backcountry brand, makes exceptional outdoor gear with great value.

