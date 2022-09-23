Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: On Cloudstratus on Sale, Calvin Klein for 20% Off & More

By Will Porter
collage of earbuds, running shoe, and calvin klein boxers

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Bissell
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
SAVE NOW

$124 $110 (11% OFF)

Our readers loved this Bissell cleaner on Prime Day, and now it's on sale again. It uses a combination of water and suction to deep clean your carpet and upholstery, removing tough stains and lifting away unseen dirt.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VACUUMS YOU CAN BUY

On Running Cloudstratus Shoes
SAVE NOW

$170 $100 (40% OFF)

These cushioned performance shoes are discounted by 40% in the black colorway, so shop while you can before sizes run out.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds
SHOP AT AMAZON

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

With great sound quality, water resistance and adjustable noise cancellation, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are easily some of the best earbuds you can buy this year — especially with this discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS OF THIS YEAR

Brooklinen
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
SAVE NOW

$299 $224 (25% OFF)

Brooklinen's bedding is top-notch, so when the brand has a sale you know it's worth shopping. Right now, you can get 25% off linen, including a set of the best linen sheets you can sleep on, and 10% off everything else.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LINEN SHEETS

Calvin Klein Cotton Classic Fit 5-Pack Boxer Brief
SAVE NOW

$65 $49 (25% OFF)

Calvin Klein underwear is some of the best you can buy, especially the brand's classic boxer briefs. Like a different style? Right now, you can get 25% off sitewide or 40% off when you spend over $125.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S UNDERWEAR

