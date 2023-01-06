Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Theraguns on Sale, 30% Off a Barazta Coffee Grinder & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day

By Gear Patrol
collage of a jacket, a coffee grinder, and a massage gun

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

1
Theragun Pro
Theragun
$599 AT THERABODY

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

2
Levis Premium
Levi's Premium Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
STAG Provisions
SHOP AT STAGPROVISIONS.COM

$128 $100 (22% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

3
Baratza
Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$170 $119 (30% OFF)

One of the best coffee grinders you can buy, the Baratza Encore has 40 grind settings, making it ideal for all brew methods, from espresso to pour over to drip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

4
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
REI
SHOP AT REI

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

Outfitted with Gore-Tex waterproofing and the plush midsole Hoka is known for, these are the ideal shoes to get you through winter running — even if you don't hit the trails that often. The extra tread will do wonders on a grimy winter road.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHOES

5
Upstate
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$188 $94 (50% OFF)

These soft, breathable flannel sheets are the perfect cozy companion for cold winter nights. Made from hand-cut Portuguese-made flannel, you'll find that these are some of the best sheets around, especially at this price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHEETS

