Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Huckberry Deals, 20% Off a Breville Espresso Machine & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of an espresso machine, a boot, and a jacket

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Now 20% off
$278 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Inspired by old-school hunting jackets (and with the same attention to detail and quality materials), this heritage weatherproof jacket is perfect for any measure of outdoor adventure and will age beautifully as you wear it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

Persol PO3231S Sunglasses
Now 50% off
$153 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Getting such a significant discount on Persol sunglasses, including these beautiful calligraphy-inspired ones is rare. But their timeless style and high-quality materials will ensure you'll love them for years and years to come.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PERSOL

Huckberry x Xtratuf Mossy Oak Deck Boot
Now 25% off
$90 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

For over 50 years, professional fishermen — the type that take to the ultra-dangerous waters of Alaska — have trusted Xtratuf boots to get the job done right. Now you can score those same boots with a bit of extra style on the cheap, courtesy of this Mossy Oak x Huckberry collab.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN BOOTS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Now 20% off
$600 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our pick for the best semi-automatic espresso machine (the most popular and common today), this sturdy home latte-maker is perfect for crafting fancier cups of joe than those old, played-out pot coffee makers. And at $150 off, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME ESPRESSO MACHINES

Relwen Windzip Jacket
Now 25% off
$201 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Stuffed with a dense down alternative that'll keep you warm without suffocating you or making it hard to move (it's also weather-resistant and breathable, to boot), this heritage-level modern jacket looks as good as it performs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

