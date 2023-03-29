Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save on a Traeger Grill, Calvin Klein Underwear on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of boxer briefs, a pizza oven, and a grill

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Traeger
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Now 19% off
$650 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This is the best all-around pellet grill smoker you can buy. Seriously, it even topped our own list. If you want to get on top of your grilling game this spring and summer, you can't do better than this offering.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Helly Hansen Odin 9 Worlds 2.0 Outdoor Shell
Now 50% off
$225 AT HELLYHANSEN.COM

For the uninitiated, Helly Hansen is well-known for making outerwear for some of the most grueling marine sports on the planet. So when they make a waterproof shell jacket, you know you can trust it — especially at this price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Calvin Klein Classic Boxer Brief 5-Pack
Now 35% off
$45 AT MACYS.COM

There simply aren't boxer briefs out there more iconic than Calvin Klein's. It doesn't hurt, either, that they're comfortable and timeless, meaning you're never not going to want to wear them.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Ooni
Now 25% off
$299 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

If you love pizza and want to try your hand at making that perfect pie, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better home pizza oven than the Ooni Karu 12, which can utilize charcoal, wood or gas to heat to a blistering 932 degrees.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Flyby F1Pro Percussive Massager
Now 46% off
$75 AT AMAZON

One of the top options for percussive massagers you can get on Amazon, this bad boy comes with six different swappable head attachments, a powerful 4+ hour battery and can apply up to 50 lbs of pressure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS ON AMAZON

