Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: A Vessel One-Hitter Deal, Taylor Stitch Pants on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Vessel Helix One-Hitter
Now 20% off
$52 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

With its unique smoke-cooling chamber tech and precision-crafted brass construction, this sleek and discreet one-hitter tops our list of the best you can buy — and with very, very good reason.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant
Now 45% off
$65 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Is there ever really a bad time to get cozy? Maybe. But you'll be finding every excuse if you pick up Taylor Stitch's Apres Pants, which are some of the best lounge bottoms around.

Pax Plus
Now 20% off
$200 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This is the first time since it launched that we've seen any discounts on our top pick for the best weed vape you can buy. And that's perfect timing since 4/20 is right around the corner. Don't sleep on this killer opportunity.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Now 12% off
$379 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

These might be the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy for your home gym. There's just one catch: they're usually pretty expensive. However, you can get them for $50 off right now with this rare deal.

Session Goods Bong
Now 20% off
$148 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our former top pick for the best bong you can buy, this shatter-resistant borosilicate glass and silicon smoking device is as gorgeous as it is useful. And, in celebration of 4/20, it's cheaper than ever.

