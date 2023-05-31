Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 20% Off a Yeti Mug, Rare Savings on Yakima Cargo & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug
Now 20% off
$24 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Father's Day is just around the corner, so this Yeti discount couldn't have come at a better time. And you can also get free customization right now on the dishwasher-safe, leak-resistant mug.

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Now 20% off
$236 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of the best duvets you can buy, Brooklinen's lightweight, long-lasting linen only gets better with time. Plus, it's still available in bunch of colors and patterns for the brand's extended Memorial Day sale.

Uncharted Supply Co. The Vault 65L Duffel Bag
Now 25% off
$119 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This rugged duffel is one of the best you can buy, thanks to its 100% waterproof exterior, air valve for compressing larger items and 65-liter capacity.

Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box
Now 20% off
$1,199 AT REI

Several models from Yakima top our list of the best rooftop cargo boxes, but this one has a built-in solar-powered battery for charging your devices on the go.

Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Now 20% off
$286 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

One of Huckberry's bestselling jackets and our all-time favorite, this waxed trucker is rugged, water-resistant and very warm thanks to its wool lining. Summer may be on its way, but it's a great time to save on this classic piece of outerwear.

