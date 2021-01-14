Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Fitness Tech of CES 2021

Surprise: lots of innovation for helping you shape up and stay healthy in and out of the house.

By Steve Mazzucchi
bose
Bose

Thanks to the pandemic, the pace of at-home fitness innovation has clearly accelerated over the past several months. Products like Apple Fitness+, a new, rotating Peloton and countless screen-based workout platforms are just a few examples.

Related Stories
The Best Headphones and Earbuds of CES 2021
The Best Work From Home Gadgets at CES 2021

But even with all those launches, the fitness cupboard was hardly bare at this week's virtual Consumer Electronics Show, which showcased not only some excellent at-home fitness tech, but also promising releases for shaping up (wait for it) outside.

Here are some eye-catching trends and items with the potential to have a big impact on your fitness ambitions in the coming year.

Cooler Earbuds

bose sport open air earbuds
Bose

It's CES, so of course there are loads of new audio options. But the ones that most catch our attention from a fitness perspective are Bose's new Sport Open Earbuds, which stand out by not going inside your ears, but rather sitting right on top. OpenAudio tech keeps the tunes flowing with a more natural listening experience that still allows you to hear your running or cycling friends — not to mention the horn of that truck barreling through a red light.

Price: $199

SHOP NOW

Form-Improving Feedback

wondercise
Wondercise

Not one but two new home-based innovations are focused on smoother movement. First is Taiwan's Wondercise, which syncs with both the Apple Watch and Garmin wearables, offers a wide range of expert-led classes and distinguishes itself with Motion Matching technology. A tracker band and proprietary algorithms combine to compare your posture, pace and movements to an on-screen trainer, adjust your score accordingly and gamefy the whole affair.

LEARN MORE

samsung smart trainer
Samsung

The second innovation is a bit more of an Easter egg. The Samsung Health Smart Trainer is built into most the brand's new QLED and Neo QLED TVs. It features video and interactive training via voice control, plus the ability to count reps, estimate calories burned and, critically, monitor your posture and form to offer feedback like a personal trainer might.

LEARN MORE

A Smarter Face Mask

airpop
AirPop

The AirPop Active Plus, coming to the UK next month at a cost of about 150 pounds, has a bit more going on than most face masks. That little disc called the Halo pairs with an app on your smartphone to monitor your own breathing habits and also pollutants around you. TMI? Possibly. But it just might be worth it if helps you figure out which of your running routes have the cleanest, safest air.

LEARN MORE

Clever Controls

mudra
Mudra

The utility of the Apple Watch sinks the moment your hands aren't really free — or are otherwise comprised by movement or sweat, like when you're running, biking or lifting weights — a problem the Mudra Band seeks to solve. Drawing its name from the word for a symbolic or ritual gesture or pose in some Eastern religions, the band uses sensors to lets you control the watch with finger movements rather than taps. The GIF above kinda says it all, and the accessibility applications are exciting, too.

Price: $179

SHOP NOW

This content is imported from Vimeo. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While it may not be as sexy, another product called ArcX boasts a wider range of uses — and doesn't require an Apple Watch. It's a little silicone ring that can sit on your finger or, say, the handlebars of your mountain bike. The ring features a little joystick that, via Bluetooth pairing, becomes a remote control for action cameras, wireless speakers or your phone — even when it's safely stashed in your pocket as you schuss down a ski slope. The ArcX will be available in May for $99.

LEARN MORE

A Dirt-Cheap Tracker

honor band 6
Honor

At $99.99, Amazon's Halo Band is cheap. But Huawei's new Honor Band 6 is coming soon to the US at a fraction of that price: around $35. It's a heck of a deal for a fitness tracker with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen, two weeks of battery life and NFC connectivity for on-the-go payments. Oh, you also get 10 workout modes, heart-rate monitoring, remote music playback and more.

LEARN MORE

A Slick New Fitness App

ultrahuman
Ultrahuman

What if MasterClass, but for fitness? That's the question this new app seeks to answer by recruiting the likes of CrossFit star Kara Saunders, celeb trainer Kris Gethin and fitness model David Morin to lead its video-based classes. The platform's biotracking is integrated into the Apple Watch, enabling you to track metrics like heart rate and calories burned during various workouts. Ultrahuman also boasts yoga, mindfulness and sleep programming for those who favor a more holistic approach.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Sonos Refurbished Play:1
Sonos Refurbished Play:1
$99 $150

$51 OFF (33%)

For its size, Play:1’s sound is impressive. It’s naturally a mono speaker, but you can pair two Play:1 speakers together and, through the app, create that stereo sound.

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$45 $90

$45 OFF (50%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 50 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$125 $139

$14 OFF (10%)

These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Filson Ultralight Vest
Filson Ultralight Vest
$60 $145

$85 OFF (58%)

Ultralight Primaloft insulation keeps this vest light but warm in all conditions. It is also made with features that make Filson one of the best, like a moleskin-lined collar and hand-warmer pockets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$78 $120

$42 OFF (35%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
$27 $48

$21 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (43%) 

This humble watch cap from Todd Snyder is made and designed in Japan using traditional and modern manufacturing techniques, guaranteeing you get the quality you expect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
$28 $98

$70 OFF W/ CODE EPIC (71%)

If you want to stay cozy but are tired of sweatpants, flannel-lined pants are the move. The warmth of flannel and the style of a chino combine like marshmallows and hot chocolate. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE RELEASES THIS WEEK

Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
$159 $240

$81 OFF (34%)

This modern folding knife is a take on the classic gentleman's knife built with a carbon fiber handle and sheepsfoot blade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES OF JANUARY 2021

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
$248 $350

$102 OFF (29%)

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
$249 $945

$696 OFF (74%)

An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
$50 $134

$84 OFF (62%)

This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Training & Recovery
The 9 Hottest New Bikes and Accessories
This Awesome Mask Is Deeply Discounted Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Bike in the Winter, According to a Pro
8 Products to Rock Your Fitness Resolutions
How to Bike Indoors and Not Hate Every Minute
This Awesome Pack Highlights Lululemon's Big Sale
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
Recover Like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
How to Reduce Stress Like a Navy SEAL
Can New Technology Help You Get Fitter at Home?