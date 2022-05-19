This 'Seamless' Shirt Challenges Definitions in More Ways Than One

Ten Thousand makes some of the best workout apparel out there. From tops to bottoms, the lineup is packed with performance-ready fits for any training session. It's no secret we're big fans of the Ten Thousand stable — just look at our Summer Gear Awards — so when the brand launched its most technically advanced workout shirt yet, we had to take a peek.

Over a year in the making, Ten Thousand's Seamless Shirt features body-mapped mesh for enhanced breathability and added vents in key areas for that extra breath of coolness. Sweat-wicking and quick-drying, this technical training top is engineered to maintain its shape no matter how hard you go. And, as the name suggests, this latest release utilizes a state-of-the-art-seam-free knitting process for a comfortable fit to take your workouts to the next level.

But wait...aren't those seams on this 'seamless' shirt?

Courtesy Courtesy

When we first saw images of the new Seamless Shirt, we immediately took notice of the present raglan stitching on the shoulders. What's a 'seamless' shirt doing with this clearly seamed profile?

Well, according to Ten Thousand, the raglan detail is intentionally engineered — not a point of assembly. During production, the Seamless Shirt is knit in a single pass on a seamless knitting machine, resulting in a shirt that's fully formed and ready to wear.

"To explain it in another way: instead of the body being knit and then the sleeves being knit, and then all of the pieces being sewn together, the body, sleeves, and raglan detail on the shoulder are all knit in one go, so there's no assembly required," says the brand.

That said, there's also a clear seam around the collar. All of which begs the question: what makes a Seamless Shirt seamless? While there are areas that don't feature stitching — like the side seams you'd find on your favorite t-shirt — the raglan threading is very much visible. We're curious to test this seam-free silhouette and intend to do so soon, so we'll definitely be continuing to pull this thread in the near future.

Courtesy Seamless Shirt Ten Thousand tenthousand.cc $64.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io