Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Upgrade Your Sleep with This Sale from Casper

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Hoka Shakes Up the Running Scene with a Dual-Carbon-Plated Trail Runner

Is this the latest seismic shift in trail running tech?

By Ben Emminger
man standing on rock in hoka tecton x sneakers
HOKA ONE ONE

Recently, carbon plates have been all the rage in the running shoe scene. In trail running, however, there's been a slower adoption of this new tech. The North Face was a pioneer in introducing carbon-fiber plates to the trail with its Flight Vectiv lineup, but the tech hasn't gone gangbusters like we've seen in road running because of the more technical terrain.

Related Stories
The Hoka Carbon X 3 Proved Me Wrong
Hoka Reveals the New Speedgoat 5 Trail Runner

This all could change, though, thanks to the latest release from Hoka. Designed as a race shoe and boasting two — count 'em, two — parallel carbon fiber plates, the all-new Tecton X could be poised to unleash that seismic shift in trail running innovation.

Hoka's new shoe has a name rooted in shaking up the landscape

Inspired by the Earth's tectonic plates — we see what you did there, Hoka — the Tecton X is the brand's first carbon-plated trail runner. Rather than using a singular plate within the midsole, the Tecton X features two independent plates that run lengthwise up and down the shoe.

According to the brand, this allows runners to dynamically interface with the changing terrain, maintaining speed and responsiveness without losing stability. Sort of picture a dual-suspension system from your favorite off-road vehicle.

running in the hoka tecton x
HOKA ONE ONE

The Tecton X midsole blends responsiveness and cushioning for versatile running

To sandwich these two carbon plates, Hoka has incorporated a dual-density foam system in its new Profly X midsole. A blend of soft and responsive foams underfoot is poised to deliver plenty of cushioning for those long training days, as well as enough energy return for fast-paced racing.

To compliment the midsole, the Tecton X features a Vibram Megagrip outsole with Litebase construction. This lug pattern and wider footprint can help you maximize ground contact for confident steps across tricky terrain.

A jacquard engineered mesh upper rounds out this latest Hoka launch, providing lightweight lockdown and foot-hugging comfort in one.

hoka tecton x running shoe
HOKA ONE ONE

Where to buy the Tecton X

Starting today, the Tecton X is available online at Hoka's website. At $200, this is a pricier trail runner — but when you compare it to other carbon-plated running shoes, the two c-notes are reasonable. We're shaking at the chance to hit the paths with this innovative release to see just how revolutionary the dual-carbon-plate system.

HOKA ONE ONE
Tecton X
Hoka One One hoka.com
$200.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
We Owe a Lot to These 8 Sneakers
The 12 Best Performance Dress Shirts
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Eleiko: What Makes Its Plates & Barbells So Good?
The 45+ Best Father's Day Gifts
Finger Paint: This Is More Than Just "Male Polish"
15 Essentials You Need in Your Summer Wardrobe
Lululemon Launches All-New SenseKnit Running Kit
It's Hard to Be Mad in These Mr. Grumpy Slippers
Leatherman Just Made Summer's Coolest Multi-Tool
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now