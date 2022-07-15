Hoka Looks to Make Another Splash with the All-New Bondi 8

What with release after release, it appears Hoka's having a bit of a moment. From upgrading one of their most popular daily trainers, to shaking up the trail running game, the "Take Flight" brand has been soaring all summer long.

It doesn't seem that Hoka is losing any altitude in July, either, as they're releasing another updated silhouette. The Bondi lineup, one of the hardest working shoes in the Hoka staple, is getting a major facelift with its eighth iteration. From redesigned geometry, softer foams and enhanced comfort, here's what to expect when this new kick takes off.

The Bondi 8 features an entirely refreshed heel geometry

The biggest difference between the new Bondi 8 and previous iterations is the updated heel composition. The extended rear takes on a billowed effect, according to the brand, allowing the crash pad to afford a light, soft transition from heel strike to forefoot takeoff. Additionally, this updated heel geometry should deliver a more balanced ride, which marries well to the updated, more resilient foam in the midsole.

While the plush cushioning underneath provides plenty of cloud-like comfort, the vegan upper cloaks your foot in engineered mesh featuring recycled content. The lining is also composed of recycled materials, along with the Ortholite Hybrid sockliner. Durabrasion rubber outsoles and zonal rubber placement round out this beefed up runner for premium grip without any unnecessary weight.

How does the Bondi 8 stack up to other Hoka staples?

Of course, when a new silhouette gets added to the mix, you're going to compare it to other, already established models. Outside of the previous Bondi 7, the Bondi 8 compares evenly to both the Clifton 8 and Kawana.

While this new runner and the Clifton 8 are legacy icons under the Hoka umbrella, they do differ slightly in terms of cushioning. According to the brand, the Bondi 8 is a maximally-cushioned shoe first and foremost, whereas the Clifton 8 is more balanced, offering a ride that's comfortable yet still somewhat energetic.

Compared to the Kawana, these shoes both showcase geometry rooted in performance, but the Kawana — which we named one of our favorite gym shoes — boasts a more responsive CMEVA foam that compliments the SwallowTail profile for more versatile training disciplines.

Where to take flight with the all-new Hoka Bondi 8

Starting today, the Hoka Bondi 8 will be available online for $165 in both regular and wide sizes. You can choose between a few vibrant colorways to match your taste, too. While we tend to enjoy the more energetic side of running, we think this latest Hoka launch will keep the brand's summer ascent at a positive cruising altitude.

