When talking about fitness, you’re talking about a wide range of subcategories that all fall into that “health and wellness” bucket. Whether you’re an avid runner or dedicated gym-goer, an experienced cyclist or just a jack-of-all-trades, there’s plenty of ways to round out a relationship with being active. And all those possibilities come with a slew of impressive, stylish, downright performance-enhancing products.
Because of the width of the fitness umbrella, it can be difficult to find those new and interesting items aimed at making your workouts more fun and enjoyable. Thankfully, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and compiled this collection of the most exciting fitness releases of the year thus far.
February
The Nano lineup is synonymous with in-gym performance, and we’re excited to see this latest iteration boasting a number of quality upgrades. Outside of an all-new Lift and Run Chassis System for versatile support across your varying modalities, the Reebok Nano X3 also comes equipped with a revamped heel shape for better lockdown and comfort, as well as a fresh tread pattern sure to give each step ample grip and durability.
Winter running can be excellent for your cardio, but you need worthwhile gear to combat the challenges of cold temps and slushy roadways. The all-new PeaceShell Pants from Satisfy feature a straight leg fit for a full range of motion (and room to layer) as well as premium water repellency thanks to the EcoRepel Bio soft-shell fabric. There’s even an integrated belt system for locking down that stylish, personalized fit.
Let your walls act as a second set of hands with this innovative release from Symbodi. As the world’s first wall-mounted massage gun, the Vertigun keeps the percussive head in one location as you move your body across its path for more efficient relief and tension release. Plus, the industry-strength airlock mount is portable and can easily hold onto any smooth, non-porous surface for smooth recovery wherever you roam.
Carrying all your necessities when out on a run can be a challenge, but Nathan's all-new Limitless Run Slings give you a good amount of pouch to pack all your go-to's along for the ride. Multiple pockets keep everything tidy and organized, and the main crossbody strap combines with a secondary removable strap for a no-bounce running experience. Plus, the soft flask and hose ensure replenishing hydration is just a sip away.
Thinking of revamping your fitness experience with a new discipline? Give pilates a try, and no reformer is more equipped for today's practice than the Next Gen Pilates Reformer from Reform RX. The digitally-connected experience can be great for athletes wanting to monitor their form and output, and the brand's library of instructor-led workouts can go a long way in rethinking your view of this exhilarating modality.
Reimagine your morning joe with these all-new snacks from ONE Brand. Coffee Shop protein bars come equipped with 65mg of caffeine, great for that morning burst of (much needed) energy. Plus, this tasty treat — available in Caramel Macchiato or Vanilla Latte — can be a quick way to get your body fueled thanks to 20g of protein with just 1g of sugar per bar. Ditch the mug and hit the bar with these delectable munchies.
Target that often overlooked VMO and begin to build impeccable knee strength with some slant board training this month. The all-new Squat Wedge Set from Lifepro showcases a diamond-plated pattern for enhanced grip and build quality with maximum loads up to 600 pounds per platform. The split design allows you to achieve proper width for your personalized stance, and there are multiple sizes available catering to your specific shoe size.
Every once in a while, there comes a marathon shoe that's bound to leave an impact on the sport. It appears 2023 has already gotten that in the Saucony Endorphin Elite, the brand's fastest, lightest, most energy-efficient silhouette to date. With all-new PWRRUN HG foam underfoot for unrivaled springiness as well as a sleek and stylish upper, we predict these racers are sure to pop up more than once across major race day podiums.
January
Serving as the latest addition to the brand’s Hyperion lineup of fast, lightweight sneakers, the Brooks Hyperion Max boasts a durable outsole and stretch woven upper with 3D Fit Print to cloak your foot in a sock-like aesthetic. Plus, the ride of the Hyperion Max is plenty snappy thanks to the DNA Flash foam midsole, as seen in other silhouettes like the Caldera 6, one of our favorite trail running shoes.
Love him or hate him, it’s hard to ignore Logan Paul’s presence in the zeitgeist. Outside of his podcast and budding pro wrestling career, the internet mogul also shills PRIME Hydration. Recently, the brand took its lineup a step further with the introduction of PRIME Energy, boasting 200mg of caffeine and 300mg of electrolytes in each 12-ounce can at just 10 calories without any added sugar.
It’s safe to say that massage guns have become as prevalent in fitness regimens as quality shaker bottles, but the percussive pounding involved can still be a little intense for newbies. The innovative Prowlr from Dr. Massage features no back-and-forth travel at the massage head, instead using orbital motion to paint away your nagging aches. Three attachments add to the variety of the kneading and sweeping approach designed to mimic the fingers of a masseuse.
If you told us 2023 would bring a reinvention of the wheel, we’d call you crazy. But that’s just what the folks over at ZeroWheel have done with their motorized, interactive, smart version of the traditional ab wheel. The ZeroWheel offers four different modes for training — including assisted workouts for beginners and resistance-based modes for more advanced athletes — plus real-time feedback and progress monitoring with each completed rep.
Gut health has been a popular topic the past few years, trust us, but what about your gut’s connection to your mind? That’s exactly the relationship Heights’ Smart Probiotic aims to target, improving your gut microbiome, mental health and immunity in one complete capsule. Heights’ Smart Probiotic focuses on probiotic strains that specifically impact the connection between the gut and the brain, setting it apart from other probiotics on the market.
Those long outdoor runs in January can call for some extra coverage, but as your routes extend further — or you just hunch your shoulders to bunch up for warmth — your back can get strained and out of alignment. Enter Forme’s all-new Ace Long Sleeve. Forme’s patented technology enables the body to relearn its best alignment spatial sense to keep your back straight, reduce pain and stiffness and elevate performance.
Odds are you’re not too focused on your golf game just yet, but Callaway’s planting the seeds for warmer weather by unveiling its all-new Paradym series of woods and irons. Designed for a complete shift in performance, this lineup boasts many industry firsts. For example, the irons (shown above) feature A.I. face technology applied to a high-strength Forged 455 Face Cup for one of the game’s most powerful iron faces ever.
Sled workouts can be perfect for overall conditioning, strength development and more. The redesigned Tank M1 offers up real-time training data and revamped features like an improved 3-position tow loop bar, a convenient dumbbell cradle option for traction and storage as well as a variety of training levels to target specific power types. The available console option is also capable of tracking up to four athletes at once for personalized feedback.