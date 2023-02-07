For more of the latest and greatest products across the entire Gear Patrol landscape, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

When talking about fitness, you’re talking about a wide range of subcategories that all fall into that “health and wellness” bucket. Whether you’re an avid runner or dedicated gym-goer, an experienced cyclist or just a jack-of-all-trades, there’s plenty of ways to round out a relationship with being active. And all those possibilities come with a slew of impressive, stylish, downright performance-enhancing products.

Because of the width of the fitness umbrella, it can be difficult to find those new and interesting items aimed at making your workouts more fun and enjoyable. Thankfully, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and compiled this collection of the most exciting fitness releases of the year thus far.

We'll be regularly updating this post with the coolest new gear that we come across, so stay tuned for more as this compilation continues to grow with each passing month.



February

Reebok Nano X3 reebok.com $140.00 SHOP NOW The Nano lineup is synonymous with in-gym performance, and we’re excited to see this latest iteration boasting a number of quality upgrades. Outside of an all-new Lift and Run Chassis System for versatile support across your varying modalities, the Reebok Nano X3 also comes equipped with a revamped heel shape for better lockdown and comfort, as well as a fresh tread pattern sure to give each step ample grip and durability. Satisfy PeaceShell Pants satisfyrunning.com $430.00 SHOP NOW Winter running can be excellent for your cardio, but you need worthwhile gear to combat the challenges of cold temps and slushy roadways. The all-new PeaceShell Pants from Satisfy feature a straight leg fit for a full range of motion (and room to layer) as well as premium water repellency thanks to the EcoRepel Bio soft-shell fabric. There’s even an integrated belt system for locking down that stylish, personalized fit. Symbodi Vertigun symbodi.com $399.00 SHOP NOW Let your walls act as a second set of hands with this innovative release from Symbodi. As the world’s first wall-mounted massage gun, the Vertigun keeps the percussive head in one location as you move your body across its path for more efficient relief and tension release. Plus, the industry-strength airlock mount is portable and can easily hold onto any smooth, non-porous surface for smooth recovery wherever you roam. Nathan Limitless 6 Liter Sling nathansports.com $90.00 SHOP NOW Carrying all your necessities when out on a run can be a challenge, but Nathan's all-new Limitless Run Slings give you a good amount of pouch to pack all your go-to's along for the ride. Multiple pockets keep everything tidy and organized, and the main crossbody strap combines with a secondary removable strap for a no-bounce running experience. Plus, the soft flask and hose ensure replenishing hydration is just a sip away. Reform RX Next Gen Pilates Reformer reformrx.com $5,995.00 $5,095.00 (15% off) SHOP NOW Thinking of revamping your fitness experience with a new discipline? Give pilates a try, and no reformer is more equipped for today's practice than the Next Gen Pilates Reformer from Reform RX. The digitally-connected experience can be great for athletes wanting to monitor their form and output, and the brand's library of instructor-led workouts can go a long way in rethinking your view of this exhilarating modality. ONE Coffee Shop Protein Bars + Caffeine amazon.com $34.99 SHOP NOW Reimagine your morning joe with these all-new snacks from ONE Brand. Coffee Shop protein bars come equipped with 65mg of caffeine, great for that morning burst of (much needed) energy. Plus, this tasty treat — available in Caramel Macchiato or Vanilla Latte — can be a quick way to get your body fueled thanks to 20g of protein with just 1g of sugar per bar. Ditch the mug and hit the bar with these delectable munchies. Lifepro Squat Wedge Set amazon.com $39.99 SHOP NOW Target that often overlooked VMO and begin to build impeccable knee strength with some slant board training this month. The all-new Squat Wedge Set from Lifepro showcases a diamond-plated pattern for enhanced grip and build quality with maximum loads up to 600 pounds per platform. The split design allows you to achieve proper width for your personalized stance, and there are multiple sizes available catering to your specific shoe size. Saucony Endorphin Elite saucony.com $275.00 SHOP NOW Every once in a while, there comes a marathon shoe that's bound to leave an impact on the sport. It appears 2023 has already gotten that in the Saucony Endorphin Elite, the brand's fastest, lightest, most energy-efficient silhouette to date. With all-new PWRRUN HG foam underfoot for unrivaled springiness as well as a sleek and stylish upper, we predict these racers are sure to pop up more than once across major race day podiums.

January