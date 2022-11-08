All the Trimmings You Need for a Fit and Fun November

While “spooky season” has come and gone, November brings with it a handful of its own terrors. Holiday preparation. Dropping temperatures. Gargantuan meals. Family get-togethers. All of which can spell trouble for the final few weeks of your year-long fitness journey.

Despite the hiccups ahead, there’s plenty of training-specific gear to be thankful for this month. From outerwear to help you combat the chills and overcast, to vibrant workout equipment, blockbuster apparel, energy-boosting supplements and more, here’s all the best new fitness gear to keep your training stuffed full of progress this month.

Puma Fuse 2.0

Puma

With all the holiday prep surrounding November, your budget is probably more focused on gifts for others than new gym footwear. Thankfully, Puma recently unveiled its all-new Fuse 2.0 Training Shoes, the next generation of our favorite budget-friendly gym shoe.

The latest silhouette features a roomier midfoot fit and grippy, resilient PUMAGRIP outsole that’s great for keeping the pace through your cross-training workouts. But the best part about the all-new Fuse 2.0s? The price point. At just $100, Puma continues to impress by offering well-engineered gym kicks without the hiked cost.

Price: $100

Coros Apex 2 Pro

Coros

The brand-new Apex 2 Pro from Coros is a juggernaut of a GPS running watch , boasting a 1.3-inch sapphire glass touchscreen face over top a Grade 5 titanium bezel offering up a new optical heart rate sensor that allows for 24/7 monitoring and unmatched accuracy, upgraded music capabilities and more.

Seriously, finding a metric that’s not trackable on this sleek and impressive watch is more challenging than your hardest workouts. And don’t worry about losing power when a schedule full of grocery shopping, gift buying and holiday parties crowds your calendar. This puppy can run for up to 75 hours in full GPS mode, or 30 days of normal daily use.

Price: $499

Hydrow Wave of Colors

Courtesy

Don’t let clouds and chills freeze your training progress. Brighten up your workouts with this all-new release from Hydrow. The Wave of Colors Collection reimagines the brand’s space-saving Hydrow Wave Rower with a vibrant palette primed to upgrade your training space. Choose from Sunset Orange, Sunrise Yellow, River Blue and Forest Green — as well as the traditional black silhouette — and bring a splash of personality to your next session.

No matter the hue you choose, you’re still getting Hydrow’s industry-leading rowing experience, Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities and access to over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts through Hydrow's all-access membership ($38/month).

Price: $1,995

Actively Black Wakanda Forever Capsule Collection

Courtesy

November’s shaping up to be a great time to take a few recovery days and catch up on can’t-miss cinema, with one of the most talked about releases being Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Getting in the spirit, activewear brand Actively Black has teamed up with Marvel to release a special lineup that brings the film to your fitness wardrobe.

From sleek training shorts and t-shirts, to joggers boasting four-way stretch and flat seam stitching, this garb can be the perfect way to put in a heroic performance in the gym — and look good doing it.

Price: $45–$85

Under Armour SlipSpeed

Under Armour

We've all had those moments where you just kick into your sneakers and then pull the heel back into place to go train. While it might be less of an effort to get into your footwear this way — or just the last nod of laziness before your workout — it can do a number on your shoe’s frame. Well, Under Armour has matched this habit with the all-new SlipSpeed Training Shoes.

Featuring a collapsible heel for easier entry, these kicks also boast UA’s Flow Cushioning for unmatched comfort and a BOA Fit System that takes tangoing with laces out of the picture. Plus, the collapsible heel also allows the SlipSpeed to be worn as a comfortable slide post-workout, saving your sneaker's silhouette and stability for when it matters most in training.

Price: $150

Ten Thousand Outerwear Collection

Ten Thousand

Ten Thousand is one of our top brands for anything training, so we were happy to find that the brand’s outerwear collection got a much-appreciated restock just in time for the crisp, November weather. The collection includes jackets and vests ranging from lightweight to insulated, ideal for wherever your workouts take you.

We’re big fans of the Midweight Tech Jacket (shown above) thanks to the water-repellent, cling-free, four-way stretch profile that makes trekking to the gym or through our normal walking routes a more comfortable, bearable experience. Plus, the permanent anti-odor treatment means this coat won’t hold onto any post-workout funk on your journey back to base camp.

Price: $178–$278

Alo Moves Energy Healing Series

Courtesy

The 11th month can be a stressful time with family meet-ups, less than healthy feasts and the oncoming holiday rush. Thankfully, Alo Moves has unveiled the perfect home studio series to help you melt away those headaches in the brand’s all-new Energy Healing Series.

This latest class offering focuses on Reiki, a first for the brand, to help promote relaxation, reduce anxiety and promote a positive mental state through daily guided meditation and sound therapy. While Reiki sessions typically happen in-person and have a price barrier, Alo Moves is creating a space for self-healing at home or on-the-go, all through the convenient app and affordable subscription service.

Price: $20/month or $199/year

Huge Supplements Wrecked Enraged Pre-Workout

Courtesy

Let’s face it, after that Thanksgiving feast, you’ll likely need an energy boost to get your body ready for any full-fledged training session. Well, Huge Supplements has just the jolt for the job with the brand’s all-new Wrecked Engaged Pre-Workout. Boasting 200mg of caffeine per scoop, this high-octane powder can help you stay energized and focused, no matter how many helpings you consumed at the family gathering. Plus, the raspberry flavor notes provide that enjoyable, tasty backdrop to fuel any PR-besting regimen.

Price: $44.95

