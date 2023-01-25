A brand doesn't reach a quasquicentennial without producing some top-notch goods. Staying relevant for that long requires innovation — and quality craftsmanship. Naturally, however, you can understand if a brand of that age begins to rest on its laurels a bit, focusing more on tried-and-trusted products instead of powering ahead with new and improved profiles.

Yet Saucony — one of the top names in running shoes, even at 125 years old — shows no signs of slowing down with age.

With a strong dedication to performance, the brand continues to shell out impressive design after impressive design. Even after marking its 125th anniversary, Saucony appears to be hitting its stride — especially with the unveiling of the all-new Endorphin Elite. This race day running shoe marks the fifth installment in the brand's popular Endorphin lineup, with key integrations and fresh technology strewn across its premium, speed-centric frame.

"We collaborated with our athletes for many years to create a pinnacle shoe with the express purpose of running faster, hunting down PRs and maximizing energy return. The Endorphin Elite, an expansion and evolution of the beloved Endorphin Collection, does it all and more," says Brian Moore, Saucony's senior vice president of global product. "For runners of every level chasing fast times, the Endorphin Elite is definitely a legacy in the making."

Here's everything you can expect from this all-new running shoe that's sure to make its presence known once race season rolls around.

The Endorphin Elite Is Destined for the Fast Lane

While the silhouette alone of the Endorphin Elite definitely falls in-line with that of a typical marathon shoe, like any speedy sports car, it's what's under the hood that matters. Fortunately, Saucony gave plenty of muscle to the engine bay of this all-new runner, most notably by including the brand's all-new PWRRUN HG foam. This exclusive superfoam compound is said to provide additional rebound and responsiveness, to squeeze out all the speed you need to perform at your best. For even more springiness and energy return, the Endorphin Elite also boasts an articulated, fork-shaped carbon plate to help propel you forward toward your next PR.

In addition to the plate and foam upgrades, Saucony also increased the transitional geometry of its SPEEDROLL technology, to help promote more forward momentum while running. A reimagined performance-knit mesh rounds out the build with a lightweight profile that's sure to make every pickup and stride as effortless as ever.

"The energy return defies gravity and its speedy turnover, propulsion and efficiency allow me to capitalize on my quickness across my hardest of workouts and on race day," says Saucony athlete (and American record holder in the 25k) Parker Stinson. "This shoe just seems like something that is really going to help you stay smooth, stay strong and get you ready to close out a marathon."



The Endorphin Elite is Another Impressive Addition to the Endorphin Family

This latest running shoe from Saucony has a lot going for it from a design standpoint — but when you look at the entire Endorphin lineup, these innovations are to be expected. After all, we're talking about a stable that already boasts one of the best marathon shoes on the market in the Endorphin Pro, a trusted and well-cushioned tempo trainer in the Endorphin Speed, a reliable profile for recovery days in the Endorphin Shift and a speedy carbon-plated trail racer in the Endorphin Edge.

When Can We Expect the Saucony Endorphin Elite?

According to the brand, the Saucony Endorphin Elite is set to release on February 21st of this year for $275, just in time for marathon racing season to take hold. We're anxious to get a few miles in with this all-new silhouette designed for performance from start to finish, but for now, we'll just have to wait on our marks.

