The Best Fitness Shoes of 2023

From the gym floor, to the open road and winding trails, here's the best footwear picks for a fit new year.

By Ben Emminger
4 pairs of fitness shoes in various colors laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text stating fitness awards shoes laid over top the photo
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

To kick off your fresh, new fitness journey, it helps to have the right footwear. Whether eyeing up a new PR in the gym or setting your sights on completing a marathon (or two), there are plenty of innovative, premium shoes on the market to help you achieve your goals.

To take the conundrum out of finding the proper training kicks, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite silhouettes spanning multiple workout disciplines. Now, let’s lace up and get to work.

BEST OVERALL GYM SHOE
Nike Metcon 8
$130 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

The reworked upper of this top training shoe improves durability over previous iterations, and the underfoot energy return of the Nike React foam is prime for massive gains.

BEST GYM SHOE FOR OLYMPIC LIFTS
TYR L-1
$200 AT ROGUE FITNESS

A wider toe box allows your toes to splay more naturally, perfect for finding that premium footing for huge lifts in the squat rack or on the platform.

BES CARBON-PLATED RUNNING SHOE
Hoka Carbon X 3
$200 AT HOKA.COM

The sock-like performance knit upper gives this runner its comfortable feel, while the Super Critical Foam midsole marries well with the springy and responsive carbon fiber plate.

MOST COMFORTABLE WINTER RUNNING SHOE
Inov-8 Roclite Ultra G 320
$190 AT INOV-8.COM

This all-new winter running shoe features graphene in both the rubber outsole and foam midsole to help improve energy return by 25 percent while still providing a comfortable bounce.

BEST OVERALL NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Brooks Ghost 15
$140 AT BROOKS RUNNING

We admire the updates to the latest Ghost iteration, particularly the DNA Loft v2 foam midsole that gives each step some added rigidity — no more unwanted mushing.

BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHOE FOR RACE DAY
Hoka Tecton X
$200 AT HOKA.COM

Blaze through your trail runs with these lightweight, innovative runners. A split carbon plate design is an industry first, providing plenty of pop and energy return in each quickened stride.

BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR STABILITY
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4
$150 AT NEW BALANCE

A data-driven outsole helps create natural flex zones to better improve your step’s stability, and the high stack height easily showcases the plush cushioning underfoot.

MOST STYLISH GYM SHOE
Nobull High-Top Trainer+
$159 AT NOBULL

We like the upgraded outsole of the stylish High-Top Trainer+s from Nobull, which creates better traction ideal for agility training and other in-gym movements.

BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR HIGH-INTENSITY TRAINING
Reebok Nano X2 Froning
$150 AT REEBOK

A lightweight, breathable, open-mesh upper gives this performance-ready silhouette its charm, staking claim as the lightest profile in the already impressive Nano X2 stable.

BEST UPGRADE MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Saucony Endorphin Pro 3
$225 AT SAUCONY

The Endorphin Pro 3s are ready for any starting line thanks to an S-Curve carbon plate and plush PWRRUNPB foam, giving each step plenty of bounce and cushioning.

