The Best Fitness Shoes of 2023

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

To kick off your fresh, new fitness journey, it helps to have the right footwear. Whether eyeing up a new PR in the gym or setting your sights on completing a marathon (or two), there are plenty of innovative, premium shoes on the market to help you achieve your goals.

To take the conundrum out of finding the proper training kicks, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite silhouettes spanning multiple workout disciplines. Now, let’s lace up and get to work.