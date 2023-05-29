The Perfect Brooks Running Shoe Rotation, Revealed

Brand loyalty is nothing new; it's just human nature. Finding a product that hits all the right buttons instills a sense of trust with a label ... and why deviate from a good thing?

For runners, there’s no shortage of brand loyalty examples when building out your go-to kit. You’ve probably purchased multiples of the same running shorts and tops immediately after realizing the cut is prime for your frame (don’t worry, I have, too). Well, your running shoe rotation can also showcase your trust in a given brand. That is, if you understand the lineup available for your varied training sessions.

Yes, while certain brands are known for specific profiles, most do offer a plethora of running silhouettes specific to certain training routines. This can be great for loyal athletes, as the technologies and features are often shared amongst the stable making transitions between daily training, recovery routes, tempo days and more for a more seamless endeavor.

Finding your ideal running shoe brand definitely takes some time, but more often than not, it seems athletes start their obsession with the activity in a pair of . When you think about it, this beginner-friendly aesthetic makes sense for the brand that’s been churning out innovative kicks for decades. Widely available? Check. An abundance of features and designs for different athletes? Check. Colorful and stylish profiles? Check. Affordable price points? Check.

Brooks may be a gateway brand for novice runners (myself included), but that doesn’t mean athletes are destined to find other sneaker solutions as they progress within the sport. The “Run Happy” brand has plenty of profiles to sustain the relationship across all your training needs. So, whether you’re looking to embark on your first miles or fine-tuning your roster as you chase down your next goal, here’s some of the most noteworthy Brooks profiles for a well-to-do rotation.

How We Tested

As stated above, Brooks running shoes were some of the first I ran in when I kicked off my interest in the activity way back when. As such, I’ve been wise to a number of the silhouettes listed below and have had the fortune of getting mileage in with a number of the brand’s latest silhouettes as well. While I don’t utilize my Brooks sneakers as much anymore, I did trade out a few of my more well-worn profiles for these varied kicks to get a concise feel of each sneaker's best category. Points of emphasis included how responsive and light each profile felt in training, as well each silhouette’s underfoot comfort, grip and overall aesthetics.

One of the other nice perks to building a Brooks-oriented running shoe rotation is that most of the below silhouettes are readily available both online and at your local sporting goods store. This is a unique convenience as you can easily compare the notes and details below with your own experiences right as you try on the selected silhouette. Think you're ready to start building out that perfect running shoe roster? Well, let’s lace up and get those smiles ready to see what the “Run Happy” brand has available right now.

Brooks Running Shoes for Daily Training

For everyday workouts, look for silhouettes that offer a medium amount of midsole cushioning as well as a decent amount of energy return. This can be accomplished with forward-rolling geometries, rigid plates and other factors, but in the end, whichever feature works best for you is going to be your ideal pick. Daily training shoes can be a great foundational pick for your running shoe rotation as they’re capable of facilitating both slow-paced and uptempo jogs, albeit with less efficiency than other, more specialized silhouettes.

Brooks and daily training go hand-in-hand. There’s an abundance of silhouettes capable of fitting into this roster spot, but for most needs, two profiles stand at the front of the pack.



Brooks Ghost 15

Brooks Ghost 15

Lightweight DNA Loft v2 foam gives every step a nice, plush-like bounce Lacks some responsiveness, which may deter faster athletes

If you’re going to start a Brooks-based shoe rotation, this is the profile to kick things off. The Ghost stable has been a fan favorite for years, and I appreciate the intricacies of this fifteenth iteration that creates a fun, exciting atmosphere for daily runs. The DNA Loft v2 foam across the midsole is lightweight and bouncy, which is perfect for pickups and keeping jaunts entertaining. Despite this bounce, however, there’s no squishiness to be had across the plush vibe, so you’re still able to achieve a proper push-off without fighting through the foam.

Additionally, the segmented crash pad at the heel is a nice touch to help with shock absorption and transitions. I found the outsole to be plenty durable and grippy across various terrain, too. The one callout of note, though, is that the Ghost 15 is not as responsive as other daily running shoes, which could deter some faster athletes. For those just starting out in the sport, though, this Brooks offering is always one of my top recommendations for novice runners.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

GuideRails technology creates a supportive ride for limited excess movement Enhanced stability can make for a somewhat stiff experience underfoot

Athletes that pronate or suffer from excessive roll within their gait may want to consider a stability shoe for everyday training. While Brooks has a few silhouettes tackling this category, I’ve found no better sample than the Adrenaline GTS 22. This profile, in my opinion, is the best illustration of the brand’s GuideRails technology, which stiffens up the medial and lateral portions of the foot for a ride that’s extra stable, extra supportive and plenty helpful. Plus, the inclusion of DNA Loft cushioning in the midsole keeps things cozy — a definite perk given the somewhat stiffer experience of the GuideRails.

In addition to the underfoot experience, the Adrenaline GTS 22 is also breathable thanks to its knit upper. Lockdowns are also simple due to the flat laces and gusseted tongue. If your stride isn’t “natural,” or you’re looking for a shoe to help stabilize your steps, this is definitely worth the consideration and can make for a damn fine daily.

Brooks Running Shoes for Recovery Days

Ben Emminger

These running shoe profiles are premier picks for those days where you know you need to log some miles but have trouble mustering up the motivation. With thick, plush midsoles and some enjoyable bounce, these silhouettes can help keep your feet plenty cozy as you stride through your circuits. Cushioned running shoes can also be ideal for long-distance training thanks to the uptick in comfort to help alleviate any nagging aches along those final stretches.

While Brooks doesn’t offer a “max cushion” trainer like other brands out there, it still has a worthwhile profile for tackling those slow-paced jaunts. Sure, the stack height is less than other mountainous sneakers on the market, but don’t let that visual dissuade you from the fact that Brooks knows how to create a comfortable underfoot sensation.



Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20

StealthFit collar sits cozily across the ankle and makes for easy entry Heel slip can occur if worn with no-show socks

Sure, the Glycerin stable is no new pony in the Brooks lineup, but I consider this the brand’s best shoe for recovery days thanks to the introduction of the all-new StealthFit technology. Creating a unique sock-like fit across the ankle and foot, this shoe is one of the most comfortable silhouettes I’ve ran in as of late. Plus, the Glycerin StealthFit 20s are easy to get on and off, which is a definite plus when your motivation to run is looking for any excuse to forgo a workout. Even still, this cozy kick is also a worthwhile walking shoe, so there’s no shame in revving down for the sake of tallying your miles.

I also enjoy the DNA Loft v3 midsole for its lightweight, cozy ride that’s capable of tackling longer distances, albeit with a slight break-in period at first. The one recommendation I have, though, is to pair these kicks with a higher sock cut. The StealthFit collar, while comfortable, doesn’t grip the heel with enough tack, so you could experience some heel slip if you pace along in no-show socks.

Brooks Running Shoes for Tempo Training

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

While cushioned shoes for recovery days are all about enjoying your strides, these silhouettes are intended for beating up your workouts with blazing-fast speeds. Lightweight, responsive and just a few features away from worthwhile racers, these profiles are ideal for when you just want to feel the wind through your hair.

In terms of ultra-fast profiles, Brooks may not have the quickest horses in the stable, but there’s still enough stallions under the hood of a few sneakers to fit nicely within this category. Thanks to lightweight uppers, durable traction and spring-filled transitions, these Brooks kicks can easily become your go-to options when hitting the redline is on your daily agenda.



Brooks Hyperion Max

Brooks Hyperion Max

DNA Flash midsole is energetic and prime for fast pacing Rocker geometry may be awkward for some at slower speeds

Don’t let the “Max” moniker fool you … this isn’t a clunky cushioned trainer. The Hyperion Max is the latest addition to the Brooks Hyperion stable, and there’s plenty of fast-paced perks to this sleek silhouette. I enjoy the simple lockdown and natural fit of the upper that keeps the experience lightweight and focused. Additionally, the DNA Flash midsole has a nice pop and snap to it, which is best experienced when getting up into those higher RPMs along the road or track.

The Brooks Hyperion Max also showcases a rocker geometry to accentuate your responsive forward roll through toe-off, but admittedly, it can be distracting at slower paces. Navigating through transitions can feel awkward underfoot at times, at least until you reach your uptempo pace. Once you learn how to work with this feature, though, your tempo days are in for a real treat with this latest Brooks offering.

Brooks Levitate 6

Brooks Levitate 6

Firm DNA Amp v2 midsole gives a great platform for pushoffs 10.5-ounce weight can become heavy and clunky during longer sessions

In addition to the Hyperion Max, the Brooks Levitate 6 also serves as an energizing sneaker thanks to the DNA Amp v2 midsole. Pushing off for sprints was easily achievable in these kicks, yet there’s still a little bit of softness to help give the ride some comfort. The engineered knit upper of the Levitate 6 also gives this profile plenty of breathability and an impeccable fit that feels as if it was customized to your own foot.

The elephant in the room when speaking about the Levitate 6, though, is the shoe’s overall weight. At 10.5 ounces, it sits better in the weight class of max-cushioned trainers than fast-paced tempo sneakers. That underfoot mass can also hinder your performance, particularly on longer runs that still have you pacing for speed. In my opinion, I would roster both the Hyperion Max and Levitate 6 for tempo training — the Hyperions for jogging and Levitates for sprints.

Brooks Running Shoes for Race Day

Ben Emminger

Competitive running, specifically marathon running, requires a bit of everything when it comes to the appropriate footwear. You want a silhouette with enough cushioning to keep you comfortable throughout the 26.2-mile course, yet there should also be some energy return afoot to keep the pace with other athletes. Because of the higher stakes associated with race day, this is often the most specialized silhouette in your rotation as well, with some options even falling under the “super shoe” umbrella through the use of a carbon plate for added forward propulsion.

Brooks may not be the first brand you think of when it comes to marathon racing, but the brand still has a well-to-do profile worthy of the starting line. With inspiration from some of the category’s top builds, this could be the perfect addition to your roster if your next PR involves a podium finish and medal ceremony.



Brooks Hyperion Elite 3

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3

QuicKnit upper and serrated laces create a secure, lightweight feel across the top of the foot Can be difficult to feel and engage the integrated carbon plate

If you want to toe the starting line in a pair of Brooks sneakers,The Hyperion Elite 3s are your best bet. The QuicKnit upper does a great job at keeping your feet light, cooled and secured. The geometry accentuates a natural forward roll at faster, competition-level speeds. The serrated lacing stays in place during movement, eliminating the need to readjust mid-race. Plus, that Blue Surf, Cherry and Nightlife colorway is just begging to stand out from the pack.

For athletes that have experience with carbon-plated “super shoes,” however, you may feel a little underwhelmed. In testing, I found it difficult to feel the integrated carbon plate underfoot, meaning there wasn’t the snap or energy return I expected once reaching my racing pace. This is still a fast shoe, but in my opinion, there are other options more suited for the race course. If I had to cut one silhouette from this otherwise brand-loyal rotation, the Hyperion Elite 3 would probably be the first on the chopping block.

Brooks Running Shoes for Specialized Conditions

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

Like the race-ready profile listed above, I understand that some may be able to skip these more specialized Brooks silhouettes. These particular sneaker cater to trail running and winter running, specifically, but there are other kicks across the board that can fit a bevy of different running scenarios, too. It’s all a matter of how interesting or adventurous you want to get in your training.

The follow Brooks shoes feature exceptional build qualities intended for the rougher conditions associated with trails and inclement weather. If you fancy a new challenge when the rain begins to pour or you’ve grown tired of your paved routes, it may be worth adding these impressive sneakers to your go-to lineup.

Brooks Catamount 2

Brooks Catamount 2

SkyVault propulsion plate helps with uphill drive DNA Flash foam can lose some energy return at longer distances

If you’re looking for quick, speedy sessions through the hills and valleys, consider lacing up in the Catamount 2s. One of the biggest highlights I witnessed across these lightweight, protective kicks was the integrated SkyVault propulsion plate. Not only was this tech responsive and fun on level terrain, but the added rigidity helped a ton when climbing tough ascents as well. The TrailTack rubber outsole is also prime for both wet and dry conditions, so you shouldn’t fear the muck and mud when tackling trails in these impressive sneakers.

I do recommend saving these Catamount 2s for shorter trail runs, as there is a shelf life to the DNA Flash midsole. On some longer treks, I noticed a dip in energy return once my mileage entered the double digits. The shoes began to feel somewhat clunky underfoot as a result, so to help preserve the excitement and performance, maybe save these for shorter weekend jaunts.

Brooks Caldera 6

Brooks Caldera 6

Shoe feels light despite the massive stack height and pronounced DNA Loft v3 foam midsole Outsole doesn't shed mud as easily, which can lead to caking at times

Want some cushion to go along with that wild training spirit? The Caldera 6 doesn’t hide its intention of max comfort, and in testing I found the DNA Loft v3 midsole to provide that sense of coziness in each terrain-tackling step. Despite the heightened profile and listed 11-ounce weight of the Caldera 6, the shoe is surprisingly lightweight on foot, too.

I also found the TrailTack rubber outsole to be plenty grippy across varied pathways … almost too grippy at times. On a few mud-filled sessions, I noticed my underfoot wasn’t shedding muck as easily, and the caked mud was rendering my footsteps flat (and slippery). While these Brooks trail runners can tackle the mud, I’d still recommend avoiding consecutive bogs to help defend against this buildup — and definitely clean your shoes before getting into your car.

Brooks Ghost 14 GTX

Brooks Ghost 14 GTX

DNA Loft midsole provides ample cushioning Gore-Tex membrane limits breathability

Winter can be a difficult time for runners if you don’t have the right footwear for tackling the inclement weather. Thankfully, though, Brooks has you covered with the Ghost 14 GTX profile. I appreciate this silhouette for its DNA Loft midsole that keeps those snow-covered strides comfortable and responsive. The underfoot experience is on par with your clear-skied kicks, too, so there’s no transition or learning curve between the seasons. Additionally, the Gore-Tex membrane helps alleviate any wetness or condensation that’s typically present during the colder months.

The Gore-Tex membrane is a blessing and a curse, though, when it comes to breathability. This shoe can run hot and may lead to errant sweat development during training. If you’re working out in frigid temperatures, this may be beneficial, but for those warmer days on the road, you could be toasting your toes past your comfort levels.

Why Should You Rotate Your Running Shoes?

Naturally, you might feel a little hesitation when being instructed to purchase multiple running shoes at once. This was a tough pill to swallow for me, too, when I began taking my cardio more seriously. Despite the upfront costs, though, there are a few benefits to rotating your running shoes that can pay off in the end.

For one, having a stable of training-focused running shoes can help your sneakers maintain their performance levels for longer. When you run, your bodyweight and impact with the ground can begin to squish the soft, cushioned foam that sits across your sneaker’s midsole. Now, this material is more than capable of returning to its original plumpness post-run, but the rebound does take some time. Training in different shoes on different days grants the midsole a decent break between compressions, keeping the foam restored and ready for more routes ahead. Running in a number of sneaker silhouettes can also do wonders for preserving outsole durability, too. Think of it like you would your car’s tires — the more you drive, the faster your tread will wear.

In addition to preserving your shoe’s makeup, running shoe rotations can also make the activity more enjoyable. Each profile has a set of perks designed to accentuate some part of your running routine. There’s ultra-plush cushioned silhouettes for days where comfort is an absolute must, along with lightweight, rigid profiles for fast-paced circuits. While it’s perfectly possible to train in one sneaker across your different running styles, don’t you think you’d have more fun pacing along your paths in shoes designed for your given goal?

Finally, a solid running shoe rotation can also help prevent overuse injuries that may pop up along your feet, ankle and joints. As that foam compresses underfoot, it can become less equipped for absorbing the impact felt in each transition. As a result, that energy needs to go somewhere, and your lower body is usually its end location. If you’re pounding away at the pavement or track in the same silhouette day in and day out, that energy and impact can lead to some unwanted aches and pains. Running across a lineup of sneakers helps ensure your underfoot is more equipped for the oncoming shocks, no matter your pace or intended aspirations.

How Many Silhouettes Should You Have In Your Rotation?

One of the nice things about running shoe rotations is there’s no hard and fast rule about how many profiles you need on your roster. If you fancy having a set of sneakers for every day of the week, that’s your prerogative. Still, though, there are at least three running shoe categories I’d recommend, especially for beginner athletes just getting started in their running journey.

To make this purchasing endeavor easier to remember, I like to employ the “Goldilocks” approach across the three silhouettes. First, your tempo trainers. These fast-paced profiles often feature a lightweight frame and rigid midsole to help with energy return and quick turnovers. While fantastic for sprints and speedier circuits, any distance running or slower routes will immediately give off those “Too hard” vibes.

Next comes your cushioned running shoes. The kicks are designed with comfort in mind and can be ideal for those recovery days where getting out on the street is half the battle. While plush and soft, these running shoes also carry some added weight due to the increased stack height and extra foam underfoot. “Too soft,” indeed … at least for certain workouts.

Finally, you’ll want to look for a pair of daily running shoes, your “Just right” silhouette that’s prime for those everyday jaunts and jogs. These kicks offer a nice blend of responsiveness and comfort and can easily tackle a slew of distances and paces. Think of this as your workhorse pair of trainer, as you’ll likely log the most mileage atop these profiles.

Of course, there are other running shoe styles worth considering, depending on your interests and goals within the sport. If you have aspirations of completing a marathon in the near future, a race-ready profile could be a worthwhile option to add. For more adventurous athletes or those that live in varied climates, trail running and winter running shoes are nice conveniences to keep in the closet, too.