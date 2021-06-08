A Scotch Meant for Mixing (Not Sipping) And 7 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: homemade pies you didn't make at home, Michelin-approved pet bowls and more.

X by Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie

Single malt scotch whiskies are almost always served straight up — adding it to a cocktail feels a little bit like blasphemy. Glenmorangie wanted to make a scotch whisky just for mixing, so it went ahead and did it with X by Glenmorangie. The new mixing scotch is less stuffy than other scotches (which may elicit images of a robe-adorned man drinking beside a fireplace), and brings a lighter, more youthful touch to the whisky space. X by Glenmorangie is sweeter than conventional single malts, aged in bourbon casks, with some finished in new char oak casks. The bottle comes in under $40 at most retailers, and Glenormangie has a breadth of recipes to try using the new whisky.

Price: $39

Petee's Pie Company Bake-at-Home Kits

Aliya Ikhumen

Petra Paredez, head baker and co-owner of Petee's Pie Company, is making some of the best pies in New York. If you're not lucky enough to live near one of her pie shops, she's now selling her pies though Goldberry so you can get a taste of Petee's wherever you live. The pies, available in six inches and nine inches, come unbaked and are ready to be tossed in the oven and brought to life without any of the rolling, proofing, or assembling associated with baking a pie from scratch. Flavors include Hudson Valley Apple, New York Sour Cherry, Wild Blueberry and Strawberry-Rhubarb varieties, all of which are made from organic flour from Champlain Valley Milling, grass-fed butter from Kriemhild Dairy and fresh fruit from small local farms. Want a pie all to yourself? Four-inch mini pies are also available, and they arrive fully baked in sets of four, eight and 12.

Price: $45+

Chubo Knives Sakai Takayuki Homura Guren Wa-Gyutou

Chubo

Specialty Japanese knife retailer Chubo Knives added a new blade to its lineup, and it's one to drool over. Handmade by Master Blacksmith Itsuo Doi, the chef's knife is made of crazy sharp blue steel #2. Doi crafts the knives by alternating between low-temperature forging, cold hammering and traditional water quenching. He then leaves the blade unfinished in what's called the kurouchi finish, or blacksmith's finish, which gives the knife its scaly texture, thereby reducing reactivity on carbon steel knives. The chef's knife was released alongside the vegetable-specific wa-nakiri ($337) and multipurpose petty knife ($250).

Price: $397

Jono Pandolfi Pet Bowls

Jono Pandolfi

Jono Pandolfi's dinnerware has been served as some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the world like Eleven Madison Park. Now your furry friends can eat in Michelin-approved bowls, and kibble has never felt more luxurious. Based on the design of the Square-Sided Bowl (for humans), the pet bowls have slightly higher walls and a weighty base so they don't go slipping and sliding with your dog's a little too eager to be digging in. Jono Pandolfi dinnerware has some of the most beautiful glazes, and it's no different for the pet bowls, available in warm sky blue, yellow, and white.

Price: $80



Aurora Elixirs x Artet Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile Aperitif

Aurora

Aurora Elixirs, which makes botanical-infused non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, collaborated with Artet, which makes cannabis-infused beverages on a new sparkling hemp aperitif. The aperitif, called Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile, is Artet's first offering that doesn't have THC, instead containing 25 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD. Bittersweet grapefruit pairs wonderfully with mellow chamomile, making it a good drink to enjoy on its own or to be mixed in a booze-free cocktail. The aperitif also comes with two reusable straws and a bottle opener.

Price: $20/4-pack



High West Prairie Dash

High West Whiskey

High West made a video game. The whiskey brand released a mobile game called Prairie Dash in which players take control of a pronghorn, completing quick-action challenges to help North America’s fastest land animal reach its maximum speed. For every game played, High West will donate $1 to American Prairie, capping the donations at $50,000. American Prairie is a non-profit that's been working to preserve America’s Great Plains. The organization has also been a longtime partner of High West, which named its flagship bourbon after American Prairie.

Spicewalla Love in Every Flavour Collection

Spicewalla

In honor of Pride Month, spice brand Spicewalla is selling a 10-pack of spices called the Love in Every Flavour Collection, which features the what the brand calls its "most vibrant, flavourful, and uniquely fun blends." The collection is part of Spicewalla's larger Pride offerings, which includes items like a tote bag and a cookbook and spice pack combo. Any purchase from the Pride collection will benefit the Campaign for Southern Equality, which will receive 25 percent of sales.

Price: $55

Brightland The Summer Grilling Capsule

Brightland

Just in time for peak summer grilling, Brightland released its limited-edition Summer Grilling Capsule, which includes Brightland's Lucid lemon olive oil with the brand's The Spout for cleanly pouring olive oil, two cedar grilling planks from Wildwood Grilling, and sea salt from J.Q. Dickinson. Now go forth and get to grilling with everything you need. (Well, you'll need a grill.)

Price: $65

Brooklinen x UrbanStems

Brooklinen

Brooklinen, known for its limited-edition sheets, made its first floral colorway, and it did so in collaboration with Urban Stems, one of the best online flower delivery services. Dubbed the Wildflower colorway, the print was created by Hudson Valley-based artist Emily Isabella. The print is available for Brooklinen's Classic Core Sheet set and Luxe Core Sheet set, and it was released in tandem with Urban Stem's Wildflower bouquet ($65). The collaboration also includes some ways to save: if you buy the Wildflower bouquet between June 3 and June 27, you'll get a gift card with a code for $25 off a orders $75+ at Brooklinen; and between June 3 to June 30, you can get 15 percent off at Urban Stems with the code WILDESTDREAMS.

Price: $149+

