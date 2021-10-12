This Beautiful Coffee Maker Has the Ultimate Stamp of Approval

Shopping for a new coffee maker is a complicated task. Luckily, to help weed out the bad coffee makers from the good ones, you can turn to the Specialty Coffee Association (or us), which has a list of certified home brewers that the association deems as being the best of the best. Its list of 30 brewers is now a list of 31 thanks to the recent certification of the Ratio Six coffee maker.

The Ratio Six is a sleek brewer that essentially recreates the pour-over brewing process with the press of a button. The water flow is engineered to saturate coffee grounds evenly, while releasing the correct amount of water to perfect the bloom and brew phases. The Ratio Six brews up to 40 ounces of coffee, which stays warm for up to an hour in the brewer's thermal carafe. The Six is designed to be used with a flat-bottomed coffee filter, but it can be swapped out for a conical filter, which comes with the pricier Ratio Eight, or you can even take it all away and brew directly into a Chemex minus the manual Chemex work.

The Ratio Six’s water head ensures even water distribution so that coffee grounds are evenly saturated. Ratio Six

Besides all of its unique features, the Ratio Six ticks all of the boxes that the SCA looks for in a certified home brewer. Namely, it passes the rigorous test of brewing an SCA Golden Cup. In coffee nerd terms, a Golden Cup yields a cup of joe with a coffee-to-water ratio of 55 grams per liter, and it does so within a 10 percent margin of error using water heated between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. (For a more detailed breakdown of what constitutes an SCA Golden Cup, check this out.)

Setting aside all of the coffee jargon, the Ratio Six is just a damn beautiful coffee maker. Since 2012, Ratio has set out to make coffee makers that not only make a great-tasting coffee but machines that combine beauty, simplicity and quality — and it's very apparent with the Six that the brand has done its job.

The Ratio Six is available on Ratio's website, as well as select retailers like Williams Sonoma and Huckberry, with an MSRP of $345. For more details about the Six's certification, head to the SCA's website to learn more.

Price: $345

